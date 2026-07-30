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AndaSeat Details Novis Series Design Priorities During 2026 College Setup Season

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat today outlined its 2026 college workspace planning priorities for students and households preparing study, gaming and mixed-use spaces for the academic year. The statement focuses on measuring the room and desk area, matching chair dimensions to the user, and reviewing adjustment ranges when a workspace serves several tasks or more than one person.The statement is a planning framework rather than a recommendation that one chair or position is appropriate for every user. Dormitories, bedrooms, shared apartments and home study areas vary in floor area, desk height, storage and daily use. A chair therefore needs to be considered in relation to the complete space.AndaSeat uses the Novis Series to explain how those considerations appear in a current product configuration. The discussion is limited to dimensions, materials and mechanical functions. It does not present the chair as a medical device, posture-correction system or substitute for regular movement away from a desk.Workspace Planning Begins With MeasurementsThe first part addresses measurements that can determine whether a chair works within a study area. These include desk height, clearance beneath the work surface, available floor depth, seat height, seat depth, backrest height and the position of nearby storage or walls.A chair may fit beneath a desk when viewed from the front but still require space for the wheelbase, armrests or recline movement. In a smaller room, the distance between the desk and wall can affect whether the chair can move or the backrest angle can change without rearranging the space.User measurements are also relevant. Total height alone does not establish chair fit. Torso length, upper-leg length, shoulder width and preferred sitting depth can change where the backrest, seat edge and armrests meet the body. Two people of the same height may therefore use different settings.Seat height should be considered together with desk height and foot position. Seat depth should allow the user to sit against the backrest without the front edge pressing into the back of the knees. Armrest height should be assessed in relation to the desk and the position of the keyboard, mouse or controller.“The starting point for a college workspace is the room, the desk and the person who will use them,” said Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat. “The 2026 planning statement explains how those elements can be evaluated before a chair is placed in a dormitory, bedroom or shared study area.”The statement also distinguishes basic workspace planning from health-related advice. Chair dimensions and adjustment ranges can be measured, but individual responses to seat shape, backrest contact and upholstery remain subjective.The planning process therefore begins with information that can be confirmed before the workspace is assembled: the size of the room, the height and depth of the desk, the location of storage, the chair’s external dimensions and the measurements of the person using it.Shared Spaces Require Adjustable ConfigurationsThe second part considers spaces used for several activities or by more than one person. A desk may be used for lectures, writing, computer work, video calls, gaming and media viewing during the same day. Each activity can involve a different distance from the desk, backrest angle or arm position.The Novis Series provides 10 cm of seat-height adjustment. Novis L has a company-specified seat-height range of approximately 44.5 to 54.5 cm, while Novis XL has an approximate range of 46 to 56 cm.The armrests provide 7 cm of vertical adjustment, allowing their position to change at different desks or for different input devices. The adjustment concerns the height of the armrests rather than automatically determining the position of the shoulders, elbows or hands.The backrest reclines to 155 degrees and can be secured at selected positions. A separate rocking function provides up to 15 degrees of movement, with resistance adjusted through the chair mechanism.These functions change the relationship between the seat and backrest during seated use. They do not replace standing, walking or taking breaks away from the workstation.The series has L and XL configurations. Across the two models, the stated range covers users approximately 155 to 210 cm in height and 35 to 120 kg in weight. Selection remains dependent on individual body proportions and the specifications of each model.Shared use may require settings to be changed more frequently. A chair adjusted for one person may need a different seat height, backrest position or armrest level when another person uses the same desk.For that reason, the company’s planning statement treats adjustment as a method of changing the relationship between the chair and workstation. It does not describe any individual setting as correct for all users or activities.Novis Series Illustrates the Planning FrameworkThe third part explains how the Novis Series reflects the framework without presenting its specifications as universal requirements.The backrest includes an integrated lower section that projects approximately 5 cm. This creates a defined lumbar contact area as part of the chair structure rather than relying only on a removable pillow.Individual experience can vary according to torso length, back shape, clothing, sitting depth and personal preference. The projected section is therefore described as a structural feature rather than a medical, therapeutic or corrective function.The seat uses molded cold-cure foam with a company-specified density of 60 kg/m³. The density identifies the material specification but does not determine how the seat will feel to every user. Seat width, depth, height, surface shape and weight distribution also influence fit.Raised side sections of approximately 5 cm form part of the seat profile. They provide lateral definition around the sitting area without mechanically fixing the legs in one position.Novis L uses a nylon wheelbase, while Novis XL uses an iron base. Both configurations include a Class 4 gas lift and 60 mm polyurethane-coated casters.Model configurations use PVC leather or linen upholstery. These component differences are part of the product specifications and are separate from questions of room size, desk dimensions or user measurements.AndaSeat said the planning priorities will guide how the company presents seating dimensions and adjustment information during the 2026 college setup period. Product communications will distinguish measurable specifications from individual preferences and health-related claims.The company’s concluding position is that a study chair should be evaluated as one component of a complete workspace. The desk, screen, input devices, lighting, storage, floor area and opportunities for movement all affect how the space is used.Chair settings can provide several configurations, but they do not establish one correct arrangement for every room, task or person. The purpose of the planning statement is to provide a consistent method for reviewing measurements and mechanical functions before a workspace is assembled or changed.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops seating, desks, monitor arms and related workspace products for professional, gaming, study and home environments.

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