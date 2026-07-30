Virginia’s Heat Illness Prevention Standard

Virginia is developing a workplace safety standard to help protect workers from heat illness in both indoor and outdoor workplaces.

The 2026 General Assembly enacted legislation requiring the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board to adopt a Heat Illness Prevention Standard by May 1, 2028. The standard will establish requirements for employers to help prevent heat-related illness, including providing drinking water, access to shade or climate-controlled areas when practicable, rest breaks, acclimatization, employee training, emergency response procedures, and additional protections during high-heat conditions. (§ 40.1-44.2. Standards for heat illness prevention)