Virginia’s Heat Illness Prevention Standard

Virginia is developing a workplace safety standard to help protect workers from heat illness in both indoor and outdoor workplaces.
The 2026 General Assembly enacted legislation requiring the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board to adopt a Heat Illness Prevention Standard by May 1, 2028. The standard will establish requirements for employers to help prevent heat-related illness, including providing drinking water, access to shade or climate-controlled areas when practicable, rest breaks, acclimatization, employee training, emergency response procedures, and additional protections during high-heat conditions. (§ 40.1-44.2. Standards for heat illness prevention)
Was this article helpful?
YesNo
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.