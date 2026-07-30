Celebrate NYC Restaurant Week at Casa Cruz New York's Iconic Year-Round Rooftop

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelin-Starred Chef John Fraser Brings Elevated Summer Dining to Manhattan's Most Elegant Townhouse

This summer, Casa Cruz New York invites guests to experience one of Manhattan's most distinctive dining destinations during NYC Restaurant Week, taking place July 20 through August 16, 2026. Guests can enjoy a three-course lunch experience for $45. Nestled inside a historic six-story Beaux-Arts townhouse on the Upper East Side, Casa Cruz combines exceptional cuisine, refined hospitality, and the neighborhood's only year-round rooftop into an unforgettable dining experience.

Under the culinary direction of Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser, Casa Cruz's Restaurant Week menu showcases the restaurant's contemporary interpretation of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine through thoughtfully crafted seasonal dishes highlighting the freshest summer ingredients.

Guests can begin with a three-course lunch before finishing with cocktails in one of the townhouse’s elegant lounges or on the rooftop terrace, where panoramic city views create an atmosphere unlike anywhere else on the Upper East Side. Whether entertaining clients, gathering with friends, or simply enjoying a summer afternoon in

New York City, Casa Cruz offers an elevated escape from the ordinary.

"Restaurant Week is an opportunity for both longtime guests and first-time visitors to discover everything that makes Casa Cruz unique—from exceptional cuisine to our distinctive spaces and rooftop experience," said Billy Hannon, F&B Director.

Beyond the cuisine, Casa Cruz is known for its carefully curated interiors featuring museum-worthy artwork, intimate dining rooms, sophisticated cocktail bars, and impeccable service that has made it one of New York City's premier luxury dining destinations.

Reservations for NYC Restaurant Week are now available.

NYC Restaurant Week

July 20 – August 16, 2026

Casa Cruz New York

36 East 61st Street

New York, NY 10065

For reservations, visit OpenTable.

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