Little Sitka Marina Opens Resort-Style Waterfront Facility in Sacramento

New Resort Style Marina on the Sacramento River

New Floating Waterfront Destination Offers 2,000 Linear Ft. of Flexible Berths with Access to Resort Amenities, Inclusive of Pool, Spa, Dining, and Fitness.

The unveiling of Little Sitka Marina marks an exciting new chapter for Sacramento’s riverfront, establishing a vibrant sanctuary where our local boating community can gather and unwind.” — Danielle Price, General Manager

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Sitka Marina proudly announces its official opening as Sacramento’s premier Resort Marina. Designed to elevate the riverfront lifestyle for local boaters, regional travelers, and water enthusiasts, Little Sitka Marina blends state-of-the-art maritime dockage with an unprecedented resort-style experience along the Sacramento River.Situated directly on the scenic waterfront, Little Sitka Marina features 2,000 linear feet of flexible floating berths. The facility offers dockage options for every type of river outing, including hourly dockage, day-use passes, overnight guest moorage, month-to-month, and long-term yearly slips.Located immediately adjacent to The Westin Sacramento Hotel & Marina, Little Sitka Marina offers boaters a seamless bridge between life on the water and luxury hospitality. When boaters dock at Little Sitka, they unlock an exceptional suite of on-property privileges and exclusive perks:Pool & Fitness Access: Complimentary access to the heated outdoor hotel pool, hot tub, and the 24-hour Westin WORKOUT Fitness Center.Exclusive Spa Privileges: Preferred access and exclusive discounts at Spa LaLe, offering a full menu of rejuvenating wellness treatments.Waterfront Dining: Exclusive dining discounts at the award-winning Scott’s Seafood on the River, featuring fresh fare and crisp cocktails right along the water.Property Comforts: Access to riverfront fire pits, bocce ball (coming soon), a 24-hour concierge, business center facilities, and pet-friendly relief areas along the River Trail.“The unveiling of Little Sitka Marina marks an exciting new chapter for Sacramento’s riverfront, establishing a vibrant sanctuary where our local boating community can gather and unwind,” says Danielle Price, General Manager. “We are thrilled to offer a destination that goes beyond traditional dockage to celebrate the elevated, laid-back luxury of life on the water.”Designed for maximum convenience and peace of mind, Little Sitka Marina features modern floating docks equipped with slip-side pump-out systems, high-speed internet access, water-level access, and dedicated on-site Harbormaster support. Flexible dockage arrangements cater to all maritime needs, with rates available upon request for hourly, daily, overnight, and long-term moorage.About Little Sitka MarinaLittle Sitka Marina is Sacramento’s premier Resort Marina located along the historic Sacramento River. Featuring 2,000 linear feet of flexible floating berths, slip-side pump-out systems, and full Harbormaster support, Little Sitka Marina provides boaters with an elevated riverfront lifestyle pairing premier maritime facilities with direct access to neighboring luxury resort amenities, fine dining, spa treatments, and wellness facilities. For more information, visit https://littlesitkamarina.com/ Month-to-month and long-term marina guests receive exclusive access to the resort grounds and amenities. Additionally, visiting boaters can take advantage of special room rates at The Westin Sacramento Hotel & Marina when booking dockage, along with food, beverage, and spa discounts.Little Sitka Marina is located at 4800 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, California. For dockage inquiries, current rates, and reservations, visit the official marina website at https://littlesitkamarina.com/ or book directly via the Dockwa app.

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