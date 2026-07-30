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AndaSeat Releases Summer Workspace Review on X-Air Pro Full-Mesh Design

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat has released a summer workspace review examining how the X-Air Pro full-mesh chair fits into the wider discussion around indoor comfort during hot weather. The review focuses on the parts of a chair that stay in contact with the body during long periods of work, gaming and home use.The X-Air Pro uses mesh across the seat, backrest and headrest. AndaSeat said this material choice is intended to keep the chair’s main contact areas more open than designs that combine a mesh back with a padded seat or upholstered headrest.The company also stated that the chair is not a cooling product. It does not lower room temperature, create airflow or replace air conditioning, ventilation, fans, hydration, breaks or workplace heat-safety measures. Its role is limited to seating contact, fit and movement within the wider indoor environment.Summer Heat Is Changing the Workspace ConversationSeasonal heat is affecting how people think about the rooms where they work and spend time. The World Meteorological Organization reported that June 2026 was the warmest June recorded in western Europe and the second-warmest June globally in the ERA5 dataset. The International Energy Agency has also identified space cooling as a growing source of electricity demand during hot periods.These conditions have placed more attention on indoor environments where people may remain seated for several hours. Room temperature is the main factor, but air movement, humidity, sunlight, clothing, activity level and furniture placement can also shape how a space feels over the course of a day.For a desk-based setup, cooling systems manage the room while furniture affects direct contact with the body. A chair cannot control heat in the room, but its materials determine whether the seat, back and head areas are covered by solid upholstery or remain open to the surrounding air.AndaSeat said the X-Air Pro review is intended to make that distinction clear. The chair is one part of the workspace rather than a stand-alone response to summer heat.The review also reflects changes in how indoor workspaces are used. Home offices, gaming areas and shared desks may remain occupied for much of the day, particularly when work, communication and entertainment take place in the same room. This has increased attention on the relationship between room conditions, furniture materials and the amount of movement available during seated activity.Rather than presenting one product as an answer to indoor heat, AndaSeat is examining how individual workspace components contribute to the overall setup. In that context, ventilation and cooling manage environmental conditions, while seating materials and adjustment determine how the user interacts with the chair.X-Air Pro Uses Mesh Across Every Main Contact AreaMany office and gaming chairs use mesh only on the backrest. The X-Air Pro extends the same open structure across the seat, backrest and headrest.Air already moving through the room can pass through these surfaces instead of meeting a thick foam cushion or closed upholstery. The chair does not generate that air movement, and AndaSeat does not claim a measured change in body temperature. The design reduces the amount of solid material around the chair’s largest contact areas.The seat uses tensioned mesh rather than a conventional padded cushion. Its front edge has a softer transition intended to avoid a hard contact point beneath the thighs. The backrest includes an integrated C-shaped lumbar structure that moves as the user leans or changes position.Because the lumbar structure is built into the backrest, the center section remains part of the mesh design. There is no separate thick panel covering the lower-back area. Individual experience will still depend on body proportions, clothing, room conditions and personal preference.The chair also includes four tilt-lock positions across a recline range of 105 to 126 degrees. Moving from an upright position to a reclined position changes how weight is distributed across the seat and backrest. The mechanism provides several supported angles, although it does not remove the need to stand, stretch or take breaks.“Indoor comfort comes from the whole room, not from one piece of furniture,” said by AndaSeat. “With the X-Air Pro, the design focus is straightforward: keep the main contact areas open and give users several ways to adjust their sitting position. Cooling and ventilation remain separate parts of the workspace.”AndaSeat reports that the mesh material completed 10,000 abrasion cycles during the company’s internal durability evaluation. This is a company-reported result and is not presented as independent certification.The chair is rated for users weighing up to 265 pounds and includes an SGS Class 4 gas lift and an aluminum wheelbase. These details relate to structure and supported load rather than cooling performance.The distinction is important because product durability and thermal performance are separate considerations. The abrasion evaluation concerns how the material responds to repeated contact, while the full-mesh construction concerns how much of the chair remains open to surrounding air.Adjustment Supports Different Tasks and Shared DesksA home office or mixed-use desk may be used for typing, video calls, reading, gaming or watching content during the same day. Each activity can involve a different distance from the desk, arm position or back angle.The X-Air Pro includes 6 cm of seat-depth adjustment, 10 cm of seat-height adjustment and seven backrest-height positions. The headrest provides 7 cm of vertical movement together with forward and backward pivoting. The armrests can also be repositioned vertically, laterally and through two pivot points.These controls allow the chair to be changed for different tasks and users rather than staying in one fixed setup. In a shared workspace, one user may need a shorter seat depth and higher arm position, while another may need a taller backrest setting or wider arm placement.The settings do not define one correct posture. Their purpose is to provide a range of positions that can be matched to the user’s height, body proportions, desk height, screen position and activity.Movement remains important during long periods of computer use. Staying in the same position can keep pressure concentrated in the same areas. Changing the recline angle or arm position can change how the body meets the chair, while standing and walking away from the desk remain necessary.The adjustment system also reflects the increasing use of shared and multipurpose workspaces. A chair may be used by more than one person or moved between work and entertainment activities. Adjustable seat depth, backrest height, arm position and recline allow the setup to be changed without suggesting that one configuration is suitable for every user.Taken together, the X-Air Pro’s full-mesh construction and adjustment controls represent one approach to summer workspace design. The chair addresses the surfaces that touch the body and the positions available during seated use. It does not manage the temperature or airflow of the room.AndaSeat said the review is intended to define that role without overstating it. The X-Air Pro can be used as part of a broader indoor setup that may include ventilation, air conditioning where appropriate, fans, hydration, suitable clothing and regular breaks.The company’s overall position is that summer workspace planning should consider the room and the furniture within it as separate but connected parts of the same environment. Cooling systems address temperature and air movement, while seating materials and adjustment affect contact, fit and movement during the time spent at a desk.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic furniture and workspace products for gaming, professional and home environments. Its portfolio includes seating, height-adjustable desks, monitor arms and related accessories.

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