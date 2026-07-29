197th Public Affairs Detachment prepares for overseas deployment during Yellow Ribbon event

By PAO Admin.

Wyoming National Guard

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Soldiers with the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 197th Public Affairs Detachment gathered with their families at the Wyoming National Guard Joint Force Readiness Center before an upcoming overseas deployment. They took part in a Yellow Ribbon event to prepare for the mission ahead.

The event gave Soldiers and their families the tools and information they need before deployment. It also served as the unit’s official sendoff.

The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program helps Soldiers, families and employers prepare for deployment and reintegration. Soldiers and their families attended briefings on military benefits, health care, finances and support services. Completing these tasks before departure helps Soldiers focus on the mission while overseas.

“No Soldier deploys alone,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming adjutant general. “Families, employers and communities all share in the sacrifice. The Yellow Ribbon Program reminds us that taking care of our Soldiers also means taking care of the people who stand beside them every day.”

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter and Brig. Gen. Edward Lewis, assistant adjutant general-Army and land component commander, Wyoming National Guard, spoke to the Soldiers and their families. They thanked them for their service. They also recognized the sacrifices made by military families and expressed confidence in the unit’s readiness.

The deployment comes after months of training. During annual training, the unit will complete validation exercises with First Army. These exercises confirm the detachment is ready for its mission.

Throughout the year, the Soldiers sharpened their skills by covering military training and community events. They practiced photography, videography, writing and interviews.

Public affairs Soldiers tell the stories of Soldiers, units and missions. They document military operations and preserve history. They also provide timely and accurate information to commanders, service members, the media and the public.

“I am honored and excited to lead a very elite and talented public affairs detachment and represent the Wyoming Army National Guard and our nation while conducting our mission overseas,” said 1st Lt. Eric Hagel, commander of the 197th Public Affairs Detachment.

The unit includes both experienced deployers and Soldiers deploying for the first time. Hagel said the team has trained hard and is ready for the mission. He said they are proud to represent Wyoming while serving overseas.

The Yellow Ribbon event also continued a longtime Wyoming National Guard tradition. Before departing, each Soldier signed the back of the iconic “Welcome to Wyoming” sign. For Wyoming National Guard units, the sign has represented the state they call home. It reminds Soldiers that they carry Wyoming with them wherever they serve.

“Our responsibility is simple: prepare our Soldiers, support their families and bring them home safely,” Porter said. “That commitment begins long before they depart and continues long after they return.”

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon visits with 1st Lt. Eric Hagel, commander of the 197th Public Affairs Detachment, as Wyoming Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter looks on during a Yellow Ribbon event at the Wyoming National Guard Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. The event marked the unit’s official sendoff and connected Soldiers and their families with deployment resources and support programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon joins Soldiers assigned to the 197th Public Affairs Detachment for a group photo with the Wyoming National Guard’s “Entering Wyoming” sign at the Wyoming National Guard Laramie Readiness Center in Laramie, Wyoming, July 17, 2026. The sign is part of a longtime Wyoming National Guard tradition. Deploying Soldiers and senior leaders sign the sign before leaving for overseas service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)