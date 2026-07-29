Wyoming Army National Guard’s 67th Army Band rocks Cheyenne Day crowd

By PAO Admin.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rock, country and funk filled the Depot Plaza as the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 67th Army Band took the stage during Cheyenne Day. Families, visitors and music fans gathered to enjoy the performance during Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The concert was one of several performances the band gave during Frontier Days. Earlier in the week, the Soldiers marched as the ceremonial band in one parade. They later returned as the band’s rock ensemble, performing from a trailer during another parade through downtown Cheyenne.

“We’re helping support Cheyenne Frontier Days,” said Sgt. Cadence Foreman, drummer for the 67th Army Band. “We’re here to perform at the Depot Plaza for Cheyenne Day. They usually ask us to come out about once a year, and this is the event we’re playing this year.”

The band performed a mix of classic rock, country and funk that kept the crowd engaged throughout the afternoon. Midway through the show, the upbeat music paused as a bugler performed Taps. The brief tribute gave the audience a quiet moment of reflection before the band returned to its energetic set. Throughout the concert, people stopped to listen, danced near the stage and applauded after each song.

“We’ve been playing for two days,” Foreman said. “We were in two parades. One was as the marching band, and the other was with our rock band. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Foreman said the band enjoys bringing a wide variety of music to audiences across Wyoming.

“We play a lot of rock, a lot of funk and a lot of country,” Foreman said. “I think we’ve got a pretty good set list, and I’m really excited to show people what we’ve got.”

For the Soldiers of the 67th Army Band, performances are about more than entertainment. They are an opportunity to represent the Wyoming Army National Guard, connect with communities and support events that bring people together.

The band’s summer schedule continues in August with two concerts at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.

Whether performing at military ceremonies, state fairs or hometown celebrations, the Soldiers of the 67th Army Band continue to strengthen the connection between the Wyoming Army National Guard and the people of Wyoming through music.

Members of the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 67th Army Band pose for a group photo before performing during the Cheyenne Day celebration at the Depot Plaza in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 22, 2026. The band performed a variety of rock, country and funk music as part of its support to Cheyenne Frontier Days and community outreach across Wyoming. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)

A vocalist with the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 67th Army Band performs during the Cheyenne Day celebration at the Depot Plaza in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 22, 2026. The band’s performance was part of its support to Cheyenne Frontier Days, connecting Soldiers with the community through live music. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)

A Soldier assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 67th Army Band performs before a crowd gathered at the Depot Plaza during Cheyenne Day in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 22, 2026. The band entertained visitors as part of the Wyoming National Guard’s community outreach during Cheyenne Frontier Days. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)