Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,583 in the last 365 days.

National healthcare groups join HHS effort to improve behavioral health, addiction care

The Health and Human Services Secretary July 29 announced that dozens of insurers, medical societies, healthcare providers and behavioral health experts have pledged to strengthen the nation’s behavioral health system by advancing best practices aimed at improving mental health and addiction treatment. The pledge commits participants to promoting timely access, improving quality measurement and accountability, supporting patient-centered recovery services and expanding whole-person treatment that addresses behavioral and physical health needs. HHS said the initiative aligns with the administration’s broader efforts to address addiction and mental illness and improve long-term patient outcomes. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

National healthcare groups join HHS effort to improve behavioral health, addiction care

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.