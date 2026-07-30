National healthcare groups join HHS effort to improve behavioral health, addiction care

The Health and Human Services Secretary July 29 announced that dozens of insurers, medical societies, healthcare providers and behavioral health experts have pledged to strengthen the nation’s behavioral health system by advancing best practices aimed at improving mental health and addiction treatment. The pledge commits participants to promoting timely access, improving quality measurement and accountability, supporting patient-centered recovery services and expanding whole-person treatment that addresses behavioral and physical health needs. HHS said the initiative aligns with the administration’s broader efforts to address addiction and mental illness and improve long-term patient outcomes.

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