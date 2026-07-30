Life Is Chill™ Secures First Cannabis Ordering Kiosk for Sun Lakes Community, Powered by LoveBud Technology

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Innovative partnership brings simplified cannabis ordering to one of Arizona's largest active adult communities, serving more than 12,000 combined residents.

By partnering with organizations like these, we're giving our community an opportunity to learn about options available to them...and empowers them to make informed decisions about their own health.” — Joe Rizzo, Sun Lakes Director of Food and Beverage

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Is Chill and LoveBud announced today’s launch of their first cannabis ordering kiosk inside Sun Lakes Country Club , introducing an innovative, senior-focused ordering experience designed specifically for residents who value simplicity, convenience, and personalized product selection.The kiosk's placement was secured by Life Is Chill through its relationship within the Sun Lakes communities, creating access for approximately 2,000 residents at Sun Lakes Country Club and extending availability to neighboring sister communities, representing more than 12,000 residents throughout the greater Sun Lakes active adult community."At Sun Lakes Country Club, our goal is to provide our members with access to trusted resources that support their overall health and well-being. By partnering with organizations like Life is Chill, we're giving our community another opportunity to learn about all of the options available to them. Whether members ultimately choose to utilize these services or not, we believe having access to reliable information empowers them to make informed decisions about their own health," said Joe Rizzo, Director of Food and Beverage.The initiative addresses a common challenge among older adults interested in cannabis: navigating large online dispensary menus filled with hundreds of products and complicated website interfaces. While customers can still download and order directly through the LoveBud mobile app, many seniors prefer not to download apps or find traditional online ordering platforms overwhelming.Together, Life Is Chill and LoveBud developed a solution centered on simplicity.The kiosk features an intuitive "Easy Mode" interface with larger navigation elements, streamlined ordering, and additional features not yet available within the mobile app. Rather than displaying an overwhelming number of products, the kiosk offers a thoughtfully curated menu selected by the Life Is Chill team, giving residents confidence through a simplified shopping experience focused on quality, consistency, and ease of choice.To further encourage adoption, residents who place orders through the kiosk on a designated weekly promotion day will receive complimentary home delivery, eliminating delivery fees."This kiosk represents much more than another ordering channel—it removes barriers that have prevented many seniors from comfortably accessing cannabis," said James Watkins, Chief Executive Officer of LoveBud. "Adults over 55 continue to be one of the fastest-growing groups embracing cannabis, yet the shopping experience hasn't always evolved with them. Together with Life Is Chill, we've created a platform that's intuitive, approachable, and designed around the needs of the people using it."Dr. Dana Lillestol, Senior Education Advocate for Life Is Chill, said the project reflects the company's commitment to making cannabis education and access more approachable for older adults. "From the beginning, our goal has been to simplify the cannabis experience for seniors. Through our relationship with the Sun Lakes communities, we saw an opportunity to bring together trusted products, personalized guidance, and technology that's genuinely easy to use. Residents shouldn't have to sort through hundreds of products just to find what works for them. This curated approach helps remove that uncertainty while making cannabis more accessible to an entire community."The kiosk marks the first installation under the companies' shared initiative to expand simplified cannabis ordering throughout Arizona's senior living and active adult communities. By combining Life Is Chill's wellness expertise and community relationships with LoveBud's compliant delivery platform and technology, the partnership aims to create a new standard for cannabis accessibility among older adults.About Life Is ChillLife Is Chill is a premium cannabis brand developing precision-dosed softgels and advanced bioavailable products. Its portfolio includes Chill Pills and the NanoChill line, powered by proprietary Lipofusiontechnology to support improved absorption, water solubility, and product performance. Life Is Chill is owned and operated by Ally Biotech, a science-driven company focused on advancing cannabis delivery.About LoveBudLoveBud is an Arizona-based technology company developing innovative software and digital infrastructure for the regulated cannabis industry. Its growing ecosystem includes a consumer marketplace, business-to-business marketplace, digital manifest and compliance platform, delivery management software, advertising network, and customer acquisition kiosk network designed to help licensed businesses operate more efficiently and reach more customers. By combining these solutions into one connected platform.###

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