Governor Lamont Announces Fifth Round of Federal Cuts Response Funding To Support Connecticut Residents Impacted by Federal Immigration Changes

Funding Will Assist Residents Affected by Temporary Protected Status Changes



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has submitted a fifth request to utilize Connecticut’s recently created Federal Cuts Response Fund, directing $5 million to support Connecticut residents affected by Trump administration changes to Temporary Protected Status (TPS), including Haitian, Syrian, and other impacted individuals.

“Many TPS holders have called Connecticut home for years, raising families, building businesses, contributing to our economy, and enriching the fabric of our state,” Governor Lamont said. “It is shameful that the Trump administration has decided to strip these individuals of their legal status and ability to work, knowing full well their countries of origin are still in the grips of violence and economic collapse. The added threat that ICE may target them for deportation shows the Trump immigration policy for what it truly is: cruelty and disruption rather than keeping communities safe. The funding we’re announcing today is one way our state can help provide stability as the affected families face difficult decisions, but these communities need and deserve a solution at the federal level. Under Trump, the United States seems to have abandoned its role as a beacon of hope and refuge, but Connecticut will not turn its back on these communities.”

This $5 million from the Federal Cuts Response Fund will be administered by the Connecticut Department of Social Services and will help eligible individuals access critical services and maintain stability as they navigate the effects of changes in federal immigration policy.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) said, “When we asked the governor to stand with the Haitian, Syrian, and other immigrant families who lost their legal status through no fault of their own, he answered, and Connecticut is better for it. This funding will help our neighbors keep a roof over their heads, food on the table, and access to the care they need at a moment when the federal government has not only abandoned them but has actively turned against them. I am grateful to Governor Lamont for recognizing that a threat to any of us is a threat to all of us.”

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) said, “While the Trump regime works to tear families apart, Connecticut is stepping up to hold them together. This money goes directly to the people who need it: immigrants who were working, paying taxes, and building lives here until this administration pulled the rug out from under them. Thank you to Governor Lamont for making clear that these families are welcome in our state, and that America is better than what’s coming out of Washington right now.”

State Senator Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox (D-Bridgeport) said, “In Bridgeport, our Haitian, Syrian, and immigrant neighbors are the families sitting beside us in church pews, working in our neighborhoods, and cheering at our kids’ graduations, woven into the fabric of who we are as a community. Losing Temporary Protected Status through no fault of their own should not mean losing the stability they have built here, and I am grateful to Governor Lamont for answering our call and releasing this funding so these families can stay in their homes and keep their footing. This is what it means to see one another as neighbors first, and I am proud that Connecticut is choosing that over turning away.”

State Representative Derell Wilson (D-Norwich) said, “The need for this funding to assist those affected by the TPS changes hits home here in Norwich. We have many productive residents contributing to Connecticut’s economy through their work at the casinos, in healthcare, and so much more. They have made Connecticut their home due to the natural disasters and unstable conditions that continue to plague their countries. I want to make it clear that these individuals have been here under a legally protected status. I proudly support Governor Lamont for showing his commitment and support for our Haitian community.”

Connecticut’s Federal Cuts Response Fund

Connecticut’s Federal Cuts Response Fund was established by Governor Lamont and the Connecticut General Assembly in 2025 to ensure that the state remains prepared to respond to significant federal policy and funding changes affecting Connecticut residents, businesses, and communities.

As required under the law establishing the fund, Governor Lamont this morning submitted a letter to the Democratic and Republican leaders of the Connecticut General Assembly notifying them of his proposal to use this funding. The bipartisan leaders have 24 hours to review the proposal and may vote to reject it.

This proposal represents Governor Lamont’s fifth request to utilize this fund since its creation. All four of his previous proposals have been approved by legislative leaders without objection.

Following today’s proposed use of the fund, approximately $262.5 million will remain available to respond to future needs.



Previous uses of Connecticut’s Federal Cuts Response Fund

Governor Lamont’s previous proposals to utilize the Federal Cuts Response Fund were submitted to legislative leaders on:

Today’s fifth proposal continues Governor Lamont’s targeted response providing immediate assistance to Connecticut residents affected by federal policy changes.