Calgary Roofer Adds Attic Rain, Flat Roofing and Tile Services to Website; Work the Company Has Quietly Done for Years

EZ Roof Repair Logo Sokol Preka on a roof

After two seasons of hail claim work, EZ Roof Repair documents the services Calgary homeowners were already phoning about

The website said roof repair, hail, and skylights, because that is what I wrote in 2021 and never got back to. Meanwhile I was on flat roofs, concrete tile, and in attics all week.” — Sokol Preka

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZ Roof Repair Inc . has published four new service pages covering roof replacement, flat roofing, attic rain repair, and concrete and clay tile roofing. None of the four is a new offering. All of them are work the Calgary company has performed for years without ever describing it online.The gap between what the company did and what its website said widened after the August 5, 2024 hailstorm, which produced $3.29 billion in insured damage and more than 130,000 claims across the region — the second-costliest insured event in Canadian history, according to figures from CatIQ revised in August 2025. Roughly 60,000 Calgary-area homes were affected.Adjuster inspections from that storm converted into approved work orders through the early months of 2025. For a company of EZ Roof Repair’s size, the queue left no room for anything else. The website said roof repair, hail, and skylights, because that is what I wrote in 2021 and never got back to,” said Sokol Preka , owner and operator of EZ Roof Repair. “Meanwhile I was on flat roofs, concrete tile, and in attics all week. People found us by word of mouth and then told me they had no idea we did any of it. That is a bad way to run a business, and it took me until now to fix it.”Attic rain: the service most Calgary homeowners misdiagnoseOf the four pages, the one Preka expects to surprise people is attic rain — a phenomenon largely specific to Prairie winters.Warm, humid air escapes a home’s living space through gaps around pot lights, bathroom fans, and the attic hatch. It freezes on the underside of the cold roof deck and accumulates as frost through the winter. When a chinook arrives and lifts rooftop temperatures above freezing in a matter of hours, that frost melts all at once and comes down through the insulation into the ceiling — often in several rooms simultaneously.Homeowners call a roofer. The roof is usually fine.“Every chinook my phone rings with the same call,” said Preka. “Water is coming through my ceiling, my roof must be leaking. Most of the time it isn’t. The water never came from outside. If you sell that homeowner a new roof, you have taken their money and they will have the exact same problem next January.”The fix, Preka said, is air sealing the ceiling plane, correcting exhaust routing, and restoring the attic’s intake and exhaust ventilation — in that order. Adding insulation first, a common instinct, can bury the soffit vents and make the problem worse.“Half of that work happens on the roof. That is why it belongs with a roofer and not just an insulation crew.”What the four pages cover-Roof replacement — full tear-off and new system, in Malarkey, Owens Corning, and IKO asphalt shingles, including Class 4 impact-rated options and hail insurance claim work-Flat roofing — torch-on SBS, EPDM rubber, TPO, and PVC membranes for homes, modular properties, and commercial buildings-Attic rain repair and attic inspection — photo-documented attic inspection, air sealing, exhaust rerouting, and ventilation correction-Concrete and clay tile — tile repair, lift-and-relay underlayment replacement, and new tile installationEach page is written in Preka’s own voice and published under his name rather than as anonymous marketing copy. The company’s pricing guide, published earlier in 2026, lists real ranges for each service.“My quote is your invoice,” said Preka. “Whatever number I write down after I have been on your roof is the number you pay. That has not changed in five years and it is not changing now that there are more pages on the website.”About EZ Roof Repair Inc.EZ Roof Repair Inc. is an owner-operated roofing company serving Greater Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, Chestermere, and Strathmore. Founded by Sokol Preka, who has worked on Calgary rooftops since the early 2000s, the company is an Alberta Business Corporation incorporated on July 6, 2021.EZ Roof Repair carries Commercial General Liability insurance and maintains an active WCB-Alberta account for residential roofing. All work is performed by the company’s own journeymen roofers, with no subcontracting, and every job carries a 10-year written labour warranty. Free on-site estimates are available throughout the service area, with emergency calls answered 24/7.Media contactSokol Preka Owner & Operator, EZ Roof Repair Inc.3101 Tuscarora Manor NW,Calgary, AB T3L 2J9contact@ezroofrepaircalgary.caSokol Preka is available for interview on attic rain, hail damage assessment, and roofing in Calgary’s freeze-thaw climate.

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