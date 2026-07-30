MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- People increasingly ask AI assistants which product or company to choose, and those answers name only a handful of brands. A free tool at aivisibility.pro now lets any business find out whether it is one of them.AI visibility describes whether AI assistants mention a brand when someone asks them for a recommendation. It is a different question from search ranking. A company can sit at the top of search results and still never come up when a customer asks an assistant the same thing.The gap is easy to miss. Search positions are measurable and most companies watch them closely, but what an assistant says about a brand does not show up in any dashboard a business already owns. Brands losing ground there usually have no idea it is happening.The rules are different too. A page can rank well and still get skipped, while a brand that is discussed widely across the web gets named again and again.The tool asks for a brand name and a website, then reports how often the major assistants name that brand, which competitors they name instead, and which sources they cite when they leave the brand out. It also runs a free technical audit covering whether AI systems can reach and interpret a site's pages, and flags what to fix when something fails."Most companies have no idea what AI says about them," said Andrew, founder of AI Visibility. "They can check their search ranking any time they want. The moment a customer asks an assistant instead, they are blind. We built this so anyone can see the answer in a few seconds without paying for it."The tool is free to run and works on any brand, including competitors.About AI VisibilityAI Visibility is a free tool that measures how visible a brand is inside AI assistants. It reports a single visibility score, the competitors named in a brand's place, and the sources those assistants rely on. It is available at https://aivisibility.pro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.