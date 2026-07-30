This Is Blythe Celebrates 26 Years as the World's Largest Custom Blythe Doll Company

This Is Blythe celebrates 26 years of handmade custom Blythe dolls in July 2026. A This Is Blythe artisan hand-finishing a custom Blythe doll in the studio. A customer's received doll next to its listing photo, from 8,536 verified This Is Blythe reviews. The This Is Blythe look-alike finder returns a percentage match between a customer photo and its handmade dolls. Verified customer reviews and photos from collectors in over 200 countries.

26 years, 112,800 handmade dolls, 8,536 verified This Is Blythe reviews at 4.9 stars, 200+ countries, and one love letter to the collectors who built it all.

Our customers built this company as much as we did. One hundred thousand collectors, twenty-six years, and we still get excited about every single order that comes in.” — Jenna Anderson, Customer Service Specialist, This Is Blythe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Is Blythe , the world's largest custom Blythe doll company, celebrates its 26th anniversary this month, and it is marking the occasion the way it has marked everything else since the year 2000: by hand, in public, and with its collectors at the center of the story.The company this week published its official anniversary feature, "26 Years of This Is Blythe: A Love Letter to 100,000 Collectors," a long-form retrospective covering the company's journey from a small team hand-making dolls for a forgotten 1972 toy to a global studio operation that has delivered more than 112,800 handcrafted items to collectors in over 200 countries.The anniversary post, now live on the company's website, gathers 26 little-known facts about Blythe and the company, the stories of collectors from Australia to Finland, two anniversary videos, and an honest account of how a handmade doll is born, from the hour an order is placed to the moment the box is opened."Sometime in the year 2000, a small team of people who loved a strange, big-eyed doll made a quiet decision: they were going to spend their days making her, by hand, for anyone in the world who wanted one," the feature begins. "There was no grand plan. There was just a feeling that this doll, the one the toy world had given up on back in 1972, deserved better. This month, that little decision turns twenty-six years old."From one discontinued doll to a global movementThe Blythe doll was introduced by the Kenner toy company in 1972, designed by Allison Katzman, and discontinued within a year. Her oversized head and her signature trick, four pairs of eye colors that change with a pull of a string, were considered too strange for the era. Only four original models were ever produced, and today those originals trade for thousands of dollars among vintage collectors.The revival began in 1997, when New York photographer Gina Garan received an original Blythe as a gift and began photographing her in elaborate settings. Garan's 2000 book, "This is Blythe," sold over 100,000 copies worldwide, reintroduced the doll to a global audience, and directly inspired a new line of Neo Blythe dolls from Japanese manufacturer Takara in 2001.This Is Blythe, the company, was founded in that same year, taking the book's name and its mission. Over the following decade, as the revival spread from New York to Tokyo, the team evolved from documenting Blythe to building her: studying the original eye mechanism, faceplates and body engineering, and training its first generation of in-house doll artisans.Twenty-six years later, the company operates a global headquarters in Dubai, design studios in Alameda, California and Vancouver, Canada, and long-standing craft partnerships in Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong covering eye mechanisms, premium hair fibers, quality control and finishing. It remains women-led, and it still makes every doll to order, by hand, for one person at a time."Twenty-six years ago, this company started with a simple observation: people did not want a doll that looked like every other doll, they wanted one that felt like theirs," said Jenna Anderson, Customer Service Specialist at This Is Blythe. "Every order since then has been made by hand for one specific person. That has not changed, and it is the reason collectors stay with us for decades."How a handmade doll is bornThe anniversary feature walks readers through the full production sequence, a process the company describes as the honest, unglamorous, wonderful reality behind every order.Within the hour of an order being placed, the doll enters an artisan's hands, which is why the company's free cancellation window is exactly sixty minutes. Over the following one to four business days, her face is sanded matte or left classically shiny, her features are painted by hand, her hair is rooted strand by strand in one of ten color families, her four pairs of eye chips are installed, and her 19-point jointed body is assembled using the company's own patented limbs. Her outfit is cut and sewn for her, not pulled from a bin.Materials follow the same philosophy. Dolls are built from premium, non-toxic vinyl rather than cheap plastic, with heat-resistant Saran hair fiber that can be curled, straightened and braided, a deliberate upgrade from the Kanekalon used in boxed factory dolls, which frizzes and tangles. Every eye chip is removable, so collectors can later swap in any of the company's 200-plus eye chip designs, from galaxy patterns to realistic human eyes.Before shipping, each doll passes a multi-point inspection and receives her own studio photograph. The company states that every photo on its site shows a real, physical doll it made, never a render and never AI-generated imagery.The catalog spans three doll sizes, the 12-inch Neo Blythe, the 8-inch Middie and the 4-inch Petite, alongside one-of-a-kind OOAK pieces, a DIY doll-making kit for first-time customizers, hundreds of handmade clothing and accessory items, and more than 450 personalization options across skin tones, hair, expressions and finishes. On the collectors' market, one-of-a-kind artist Blythe dolls have sold for $6,500 and more, a sign of how far the custom craft has traveled from the toy shelf.The anniversary post's 26 facts range across the doll's unlikely pop culture life: Blythe's starring role in Japanese Parco department store commercials in the early 2000s, her inclusion in an Alexander McQueen runway presentation, coverage in Vogue Italia, a Thai pop song literally titled "Blythe Doll" released around 2008, and a roster of famous collectors that includes Johnny Depp and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose love for Blythe made The Guardian.The 26th year: a finder, two publications, and a growing trust wallThe anniversary arrives alongside three developments the company calls its gifts to the hobby this year.The first is the rebuilt look-alike finder, a free online tool and the first of its kind in the doll industry. A visitor uploads one photo, or selects features by hand, and the tool ranks every doll in the studio by resemblance in about thirty seconds, returning a percentage match. Uploaded photos are never stored, no account is required, and a fine-tune option lets visitors correct the automatic detection manually. Ready-to-order matches start at $44.99, fully styled Premium Full Set dolls start at $89.99, and portrait commissions built from customer photographs start at $850.The second is a pair of long-form publications. On Medium, the company published an in-depth investigation of its own reviews record, reading and answering every major criticism it could find online, point by point. On Patreon, it published a companion feature answering the 26 most common questions consumers search about the brand, from authenticity and pricing to shipping times and returns.The third is a trust infrastructure that has quietly become one of the strongest in the niche: TrustedSite certification, a clean record across all ten major security blacklists including Google Safe Browsing and Norton Safe Web, a perfect 5.0 average on Reviews.io, $100,000 of shopper identity protection on every order, and payments processed exclusively by Stripe and PayPal.What This Is Blythe reviews actually saySearches for "This Is Blythe reviews" rank among the most common ways new collectors discover the company, and the anniversary feature addresses that record directly. Across more than 8,536 verified purchase reviews, the company holds an average rating of 4.9 out of 5, with craftsmanship, customer service and reliable international delivery as the three most repeated themes. Its Etsy storefront holds a 4.98 average across 129 verified reviews and Star Seller status.Rihanna A., a customer in Australia, writes, "I can't say enough good things about this merchant. If I could give a twenty star rating, I would. Jenna made sure I got everything I wanted and more, especially quality and phenomenal customer service."Kate, a customer in Canada, writes, "Absolutely gorgeous doll, I'm so happy with her! I just can't believe how cool she is. The photo does not convey her beauty. Thank you so much, came just in time for my daughter's birthday."Jack, a first-time collector in Germany, writes, "I'm new to Blythes and Jenna helped me through from the start. Never tired of my incessant questions. She figured out exactly what I was looking for and made it happen."Lisa C., a customer in the United Kingdom, writes, "Perfection +++ This gorgeous girl arrived in mint condition, each part securely wrapped. Once unpacked the doll was in perfect condition, even the hair! Amazing quality, so pleased I found this seller."The company's support operation runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by live chat, email and a published phone line, in multiple languages, with a stated goal of answering every email within the hour. Buyers also rate individual support conversations inside the chat system, where recent five-star ratings describe same-day problem resolution, from locating delayed parcels to correcting accidental duplicate orders with fees covered.Published policies include free cancellation within one hour of ordering, full replacement or refund for transit damage or incorrect items, a full refund for any order not received within 45 days, 30-day returns on eligible unopened items, and approved refunds issued within 7 to 14 business days. Standard shipping is free to more than 200 countries with tracking guaranteed within five days of ordering and customs duties prepaid, while an express tier delivers in 5 to 12 days by premium courier.Every parcel is trackable from the studio door to the customer's through the company's tracking page, and every part inside the box is individually wrapped. For gift orders, a premium gift package places the doll in a white display box with a sleeping bag and a travel face mask, and a handwritten gift message service is available for occasions the company hears about daily, from birthdays to family anniversaries.One family, 200 countriesThe anniversary feature closes with the community itself: a collector in Tokyo repainting a faceplate, a grandmother in Toronto sewing a tiny winter coat, a student in São Paulo posing her first doll by a window, a teacher in London photographing hers against a rainy street. Over 100,000 collectors have brought a doll home, and their photographs, tagged on Instagram from Shibuya crossings to Santorini sunsets, form what the company calls its favorite gallery, one it does not curate or edit.The company's publishing ecosystem has grown around that community. Its newsletter now reaches more than 78,500 subscribers, its blog carries customization tutorials and care guides read by collectors daily, its Patreon page answers collector questions free of charge, and more than 12,000 followers trade styling ideas on Instagram.Some reviews arrive on film rather than in writing. A first-time collector in Finland published her first-ever Blythe unboxing video this year, and another customer's unboxing reel passed one thousand likes on Instagram. The company's own 26th anniversary video accompanies the feature, alongside the silver anniversary film made for 2025.Other stories arrive in letters. A teacher wrote that her doll became her calm after long classroom days. A family reported three generations now collecting together, with grandmother's doll holding the best wardrobe in the house. One customer bought a single doll for his goddaughter and ended up collecting miniature boots himself. These moments, the feature notes, are what twenty-six years are actually made of: not the numbers, but the mornings someone opens a box and gasps a little.The feature also addresses a question people outside the hobby ask gently: why grown adults love a doll this much. Its answer is that she was never only a doll. For children, a doll is practice for life: empathy, storytelling, care. For adults, styling, photographing and sewing for her is the kind of focused, gentle work psychologists call a flow state, and many collectors credit the hobby with carrying them through difficult seasons. What ships out of the studio, the company says, is a little pocket of calm and creativity with four eye colors.The anniversary also continues a company tradition: the annual giveaway, held every year for the collector community, with this year's edition in preparation and details to be published on the company's giveaway page. The feature closes with a wish and an invitation: "Make a wish with us this year. We already know ours."The company's 26-year arc has been documented along the way by major international media. Forbes covered the Blythe phenomenon twice in 2006, including Helen Coster's "Muse in Miniature." The New Yorker examined the doll's enduring appeal, The Guardian covered the community twice, Vogue Italia documented her return, and the BBC highlighted both the Hello Blythe exhibition and collectors across the United Kingdom. Salon, the Austin Chronicle and Collectors Weekly explored the culture, AP News covered the company's services, Lux Life Magazine named the company its Best Online Blythe Doll Retailer, and analytics platform Diib profiled it as the largest Blythe doll company in the world.Anniversaries have become a tradition of their own inside the company. Its fifteenth anniversary passed while the team was still training its first generation of artisans, its 24th was celebrated with a storewide event, and its silver 25th last year brought a year-long celebration with collectors in more than 200 countries, an anniversary film, and a renewed promise to keep every doll handmade. The 26th, the company says, is the year it stopped simply telling its story and started answering every question about it, in public, with receipts."Our customers built this company as much as we did," Anderson said. "One hundred thousand collectors, twenty-six years, and we still get excited about every single order that comes in. That is the anniversary we are celebrating."The company says its 26th year will also bring a series of collector-story features, covering long-time customers, first-time customizers and the artisans behind the dolls, published across its Patreon and Medium pages.About This Is BlytheThis Is Blythe is the world's largest custom Blythe doll company, handcrafting custom Blythe dolls to order since 2000. Operating from studios and partner facilities across four continents, the company offers more than 6,000 products and ships free to over 200 countries, backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee on eligible items, buyer protection and 24/7 multilingual customer support. It holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating across more than 8,536 verified customer reviews.Jenna AndersonThis Is Blythe+1 (940) 400-0348info@thisisblythe.com

26 Years of This Is Blythe | Handmade Custom Blythe Doll Anniversary

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