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Glen Allen man sentenced to over 19 years in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material

Phillip Michael Taft, 40, of Glen Allen, was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison for distribution of child sexual abuse material.

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Glen Allen man sentenced to over 19 years in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material

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