President Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Carlos Vila Nova on His Re-election as President of Sao Tome and Principe

On July 29, 2026, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Carlos Vila Nova on his re-election as President of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that in recent years, China-Sao Tome and Principe relations have maintained sound momentum of development, with continuously deepened political mutual trust, firm mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, and fruitful results achieved in practical cooperation across various fields. President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of China-Sao Tome and Principe relations and stands ready to work with President Carlos Vila Nova to leverage the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as an opportunity to advance the China-Sao Tome and Principe strategic partnership to new heights and better benefit the people of both countries.