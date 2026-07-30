Grants Support Safe Housing for Lower-Income Households

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) announces the planned distribution of $240,000 through its Helping Housing Across North Dakota (Helping HAND) program.

“Helping HAND grants support rehab programs that provide North Dakotans of limited means with assistance in maintaining their home, ensuring it’s safe,” said NDHFA Executive Director Brandon Dettlaff.

The 2026 Helping HAND grant distribution follows:

Community Action Partnership, Dickinson/Williston, $28,239

Community Action Partnership, Minot, $22,430

Dakota Prairie Community Action Agency, Devils Lake, $17,190

Southeastern ND Community Action Agency, Fargo, $63,703

Community Action Regions IV and VI, Jamestown, $45,064

Community Action Program Region VII, Bismarck, $38,308

Trenton Indian Service Area, Trenton, $7,333

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Belcourt, $7,333

Red River Valley Habitat for Humanity, Grand Forks, $4,000

Habitat for Humanity Northern Lights, Minot, $4,000

Rebuilding Together, Fargo, $1,200

Rebuilding Together, Bismarck, $1,200

NDHFA provides the Helping HAND grants to targeted community groups with existing single-family housing rehabilitation programs. The funds are used to help households with an income of 80% or less than the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s median for the county in which a home is located. Matching funds of at least 25% of a rehab project’s total cost are required to access the grant dollars.

“Through Helping HAND, NDHFA has provided over $7.3 million in grants that have leveraged more than $51 million and helped over 8,200 lower-income individuals and families across the state,” said Dettlaff. “Exterior repairs are the most common rehab project.”

NDHFA’s Helping HAND program began in 1993 and is funded with agency earnings. The grants are distributed to Community Action Agencies by poverty level. Funds provided to tribal housing authorities and non-profits are established set-asides. Households in need of rehab assistance can contact a grant recipient for more information.

NDHFA is a self-supporting and mission-driven state agency dedicated to making housing affordable for all North Dakotans. The North Dakota Industrial Commission, consisting of Governor Kelly Armstrong as chairman, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, and Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley, oversees the agency.