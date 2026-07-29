IAM Air Transport Territory Hosts Inaugural AI Summit to Prepare Union for the Future of Work

The IAM Air Transport Territory made history by hosting the union’s first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit, a groundbreaking educational event designed to prepare union leaders for the rapidly changing workplace while reinforcing the IAM’s commitment to protecting good union jobs through innovation, education, and collective bargaining.

The three-day summit, an initiative of IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President Richie Johnsen, brought together representatives from IAM Districts 141, 142, and 19, the Transportation Communications Union (TCU/IAM), the Transport Workers Union (TWU), and the Air Transport Territory for hands-on training focused on understanding artificial intelligence and its growing impact on the transportation industry and the labor movement.

“As technology continues to reshape our industries, it is critical that our union stays ahead of the curve,” said IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President Richie Johnsen. “This summit is about giving our representatives the knowledge and tools they need to protect our members, strengthen organizing efforts, and ensure workers have a voice in how AI is implemented in the workplace. This is just the beginning of a larger effort to grow and expand AI education throughout our union.”

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The summit featured instruction from labor and employment attorney and AI expert Joe Bonomo, who led participants through an interactive curriculum covering the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, its growing role in the workplace, and the importance of ensuring unions help shape how these technologies are introduced.

Participants explored strategies for negotiating contract language addressing AI, protecting members from the misuse of artificial intelligence by employers, and responsibly incorporating AI into union communications, organizing campaigns, research, and member servicing. Through hands-on exercises and collaborative discussions, attendees developed practical skills they can immediately apply in their work representing IAM members.

“The real success of this summit will be measured by what happens after everyone returns home,” said IAM Air Transport Territory Chief of Staff Edison Fraser. “ By investing in this education today, we’re building a stronger union that’s prepared for the future of work.”

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Unlike many conversations surrounding artificial intelligence, the summit emphasized that AI should be used to support workers – not replace them. By proactively educating union leaders, the IAM is positioning itself to negotiate stronger contract protections, improve member services, enhance organizing efforts, and ensure workers have a voice in how emerging technologies are implemented.

As the first AI educational event in IAM history, the summit represents an important step in preparing the union for the future of work. Building on the success of this inaugural program, the IAM Air Transport Territory plans to continue expanding AI education and training opportunities so more union representatives across the IAM can leverage emerging technologies while continuing to put members first.