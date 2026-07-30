Allstar World Championship Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Largest Cheerleading Competition

Thousands of athletes and coaches make history at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Allstar World Championship (ASWC), produced by the Open Championship Series, has officially been named a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title holder for the Largest Cheerleading Competition, with a verified 33,061 participants competing across the four days of the championship, April 16 -19, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.The record-breaking total capped a landmark weekend that brought together tens of thousands of athletes and coaches from across the country and around the world to the Orange County Convention Center transforming a season of qualifying competitions into a single, history-making championship."This record doesn't belong to any one organization, it belongs to every athlete who stepped on the floor and every coach who got them there," said David Owens, Open Championship Series. "We build these events for them. Watching these athletes and coaches come together year after year and become part of Guinness World Records™ history is the proudest moment our series has had."Official Guinness World Records™ adjudicator, Thomas Bradford, was on site throughout the championship to verify the achievement, confirming the final participant count and presenting the Open Championship Series with its official certificate. The Open Championship Series is proud to share that verification with the athletes and coaches who made it happen.Every participant who was part of this record-setting competition can commemorate the achievement:Every athlete, coach and gym who participated in the record-setting championship will have the opportunity to commemorate the achievement with an official personalized Guinness World Records™ Record Participant Certificate HERE.None of this would have been possible without the partnership of the Orange County Convention Center and Visit Orlando, whose support in hosting an event of this scale made the record attempt possible. Orlando has become a true home for the Allstar World Championship, and the Open Championship Series is grateful for a host city and venue built to handle a championship and record of this magnitude.About the Allstar World ChampionshipThe Allstar World Championship is the end of season championship of the Open Championship Series, bringing together elite All Star cheer and dance teams from across the United States and internationally for the sport's final stage each spring in Orlando, Florida.About the Open Championship SeriesThe Open Championship Series is an independent coalition of event producers hosting qualifying competitions across the country and internationally, giving teams of every size the opportunity to earn bids toward the Allstar World Championship.

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