JOHN TRAVOLTA'S ICONIC WHITE SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER SUIT LEADS $10 MILLION ENTERTAINMENT AUCTION

– DONNIE DARKO (2001) Frank the Rabbit's (James Duval) Costume Est. $100,000 - $200,000 SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER (1977) Tony Manero's (John Travolta) White Suit Est. $200,000 - $400,000

At Propstore, we're passionate about preserving and sharing the history of film and television through the original objects that helped bring these stories to life. ” — Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, will present its Summer Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction from August 26 - 29, 2026, in Los Angeles. The four-day live sale brings together more than 1,700 lots of original film and television props, costumes, production material, autographed treasures, and other entertainment memorabilia, with a combined pre-sale estimate of $10 million. Collectors around the world will be able to participate via live online, absentee, and telephone bidding.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Leading the sale is Tony Manero's (John Travolta) iconic white suit from Saturday Night Fever (1977) (est. $200,000 - $400,000), worn by Travolta during the film's unforgettable disco competition and featured in many of its best-known promotional images. One of the most recognizable costumes in cinema history, the three-piece suit was later owned by legendary film critic Gene Siskel and bears a handwritten inscription from Travolta.Another standout is Frank the Rabbit's (James Duval) principal costume from Donnie Darko (2001) (est. $100,000 - $200,000). Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the cult classic's haunting costume is being offered at public auction for the first time after previously being exhibited at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.Also among the top lots is the screen-matched opening scene mosquito in amber fossil from Jurassic Park (1993) (est. $100,000 - $200,000). Screen-matched to the film's iconic opening sequence, the fossil represents the scientific breakthrough that set the events of Spielberg's groundbreaking blockbuster in motion.Rounding out the highlights is an original Golden Snitch from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) (est. $25,000 - $50,000). Marking the film's 25th anniversary, the prop is one of the first six Snitches created by renowned prop maker Pierre Bohanna and was used on set by the cast and crew as a lighting and scale reference.The four-day Live Auction runs from August 26 - 29, 2026, with global online, absentee, and telephone bidding available throughout the four days.– Day 1 (August 26): Begins at 09:30 AM PDT / 12:30 PM EDT / 05:030 PM BST. Public in-room bidding at The Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles, as well as global online, absentee, and telephone bidding.– Days 2–4 (August 27-29): Begins at 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 05:00 PM BST. Live global online, absentee, and telephone bidding only.Propstore is also hosting a special public exhibition at Badd House, West Hollywood, California, on July 30 - August 2, 2026, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlight lots up close before they go under the hammer. Learn more at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exclusive-film-and-tv-original-prop-costume-exhibition-propstore-tickets-1994229723787 Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/525 Top items to be sold at the Propstore auction with pre-sale estimates include:– SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER (1977) Tony Manero's (John Travolta) White Suit Est. $200,000 - $400,000 (£152,000 - £303,000)– DONNIE DARKO (2001) Frank the Rabbit's (James Duval) Costume Est. $100,000 - $200,000 (£76,000 - £152,000)– JURASSIC PARK (1993) Screen-Matched Opening Scene Mosquito in Amber Fossil Est. $100,000 - $200,000 (£76,000 - £152,000)– EDWARD SCISSORHANDS (1990) Edward Scissorhands' (Johnny Depp) Scissorhands Est. $60,000 - $100,000 (£45,000 - £76,000)– BATMAN RETURNS (1992) Batman's (Michael Keaton) Batsuit Est. $60,000 - $120,000 (£45,000 - £91,000)– THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997) Leeloo's (Milla Jovovich) Screen-Matched Light-Up Multi Pass Est. $60,000 - $120,000 (£45,000 - £91,000)– THE SHINING (1980) Jack Torrance's (Jack Nicholson) Stunt Axe Est. $50,000 - $100,000 (£38,000 - £76,000)– CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR (2016) Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) Light-Up Iron Man Mark 46 Upper Body Armor Est. $40,000 - $80,000 (£30,000–£60,000)– MICHAEL JACKSON: THRILLER Were-Cat's (Michael Jackson) Prosthetic Teeth Est. $20,000 - $40,000 (£15,000 - £30,000)– HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE (2001) Golden Snitch Est. $25,000 - $50,000 (£19,000 - £38,000)Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming event: "At Propstore, we're passionate about preserving and sharing the history of film and television through the original objects that helped bring these stories to life. From John Travolta's iconic white suit from Saturday Night Fever and the amber fossil from Jurassic Park to a remarkable collection of autographed treasures, this auction reflects the incredible diversity of entertainment memorabilia and offers collectors the opportunity to own authentic pieces of the films, performers, and moments that continue to inspire audiences around the world."# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/s2xfuhgmca6mfmsbavnkx/ABVFHig8x_EBndtfQwdCtMQ?rlkey=gb5wtusf5rjnwuzjj1jb8k751&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.