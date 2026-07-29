County Council Travels to Shaw Island for Upcoming August 4 Meeting
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA. July 29, 2026 – San Juan County Council will hold its regularly scheduled August 4 meeting on Shaw Island. The public is invited to join the three councilmembers and County staff at the meeting being held at the Shaw Community Center, located at 42 Reef Net Bay Road beginning at 10:30 a.m.
What: San Juan County Council Meeting
Where: Shaw Community Center, 42 Reef Net Bay Road, Shaw Island, WA 98286
When: Beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The agenda and related materials may be obtained three days prior to the meeting on the County’s website at: https://sanjuancowa.portal.civicclerk.com/. For more information, please contact the Clerk of the County Council at (360) 370-7472 or email sallyr@sanjuancountywa.gov.
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