Okinawa Spotlights Three Must-See Summer and Fall Events in 2026

Orion Beer Fest 2026 in Koza

Seaside fireworks, Orion beer, live music and traditional Eisa performances offer travelers a different side of Japan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Okinawa’s summer event season is underway, with three celebrations on Okinawa’s main island offering seaside fireworks, Okinawa-born Orion beer, live music and traditional performing arts through September.Located southwest of mainland Japan, Okinawa is a subtropical island destination known for its beaches, warm climate and distinctive culture shaped by the former Ryukyu Kingdom. Its food, music and traditions offer travelers a side of Japan that feels distinctly different from Tokyo or Kyoto.All three events will take place in the central part of Okinawa’s main island.◆SEAPORT CHATAN CARNIVAL Brings Fireworks and Eisa to the WaterfrontSEAPORT CHATAN CARNIVAL is being held on selected dates from July 24 through September 26, 2026, in Mihama American Village.The summer program features seaside fireworks, mini live performances and Eisa, a traditional Okinawan dance performed to the rhythms of drums and the three-stringed sanshin. Mihama American Village is a colorful waterfront district with restaurants, shops and seaside walkways. Visitors can combine the evening events with dining, shopping and views of Okinawa’s western coastline.Dates: Selected dates from July 24 through September 26, 2026Location: Mihama American Village, Chatan, OkinawaAdmission: FreeEvent information: https://www.okinawastory.jp/event/600022483 Event website is in Japanese.◆Orion Beer Fest 2026 in Koza Celebrates Local Beer and Live MusicOrion Beer Fest 2026 in Koza will be held September 5 and 6 at Koza Sports Park in Okinawa City.First held in 1976 as an event to thank the people of Okinawa, the festival has become a long-running local summer tradition.Attendees can enjoy Orion Beer, a brand founded in Okinawa, along with live performances by artists from across the prefecture. Nonalcoholic beverages are also expected to be available.Dates: Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, 2026Hours: 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.Location: Koza Sports Park Sub-Ground, Okinawa City, OkinawaEvent information: https://www.okinawastory.jp/event/600022355 Event website is in Japanese.◆Okinawa Kanasa Fireworks Combines Fireworks, Drones, Lasers and MusicOkinawa Kanasa Fireworks supported by Seven-Eleven Okinawa will take place September 19 at a special venue on Tropical Beach in Ginowan Seaside Park.The event takes its name from the Okinawan word “kanasa,” meaning “beloved” or “precious.” The nighttime spectacle combines fireworks, music, lasers and drone technology.The 2026 program is scheduled to feature 500 drones creating illuminated images in the night sky. Fireworks and laser effects will also be synchronized with songs by Okinawa-born singer Namie Amuro.Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026Location: Tropical Beach, Ginowan Seaside Park, Ginowan, OkinawaAdmission: Ticket requiredEvent information: https://www.okinawastory.jp/event/600022243 Event website is in Japanese.◆Experience a Different Side of JapanOkinawa’s appeal extends beyond its beaches and subtropical scenery. Music, food, traditional performing arts and community festivals remain closely connected to everyday life across the islands.Together, these events give visitors the opportunity to watch fireworks by the sea, sample Okinawa-born beer, enjoy live music and experience the powerful rhythms of Eisa.Event dates, programs, locations and admission requirements are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances. Travelers should check the official event websites for the latest information before making plans.◆About OkinawaOkinawa is a subtropical island region southwest of mainland Japan. It is known for its marine environment, natural landscapes and distinctive culture rooted in the history of the Ryukyu Kingdom.Visitors can experience Okinawa throughout the year through its beaches, marine activities, regional festivals, cuisine, music, traditional performing arts and crafts.◆Additional ReferencesSEAPORT CHATAN CARNIVALChatan Tourism Association official Instagram account (@chatan_kanko):Orion Beer Fest 2026 in KozaOrion Breweries’ official “Orion Beer Fest 2026” event announcement:Okinawa Kanasa FireworksOkinawa Times Plus article:The linked pages and social media content are primarily in Japanese.

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