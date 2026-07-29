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UDOT to close I-15 off-ramps in Lehi, Orem this weekend

UDOT to close I-15 off-ramps in Lehi, Orem this weekend
July 29, 2026

Ramp closures will last the entire weekend

The Utah Department of Transportation will close two Interstate 15 off-ramps in Utah County this weekend. 

The southbound I-15 ramp to 2100 North (Exit 282) in Lehi will close on Friday, July 31, at 10 p.m. until Monday, August 3, at 5 a.m. for utility work. During this time, a short segment of Thanksgiving Way that runs parallel to Exit 282 will also be closed. 

This work on the 2100 North project, which is building 2.8 miles of new freeway between 2100 North (SR-194), will provide a freeway-to-freeway connection between I-15 and Mountain View Corridor, creating more options for east-west travel and reducing congestion on 2100 North. 

The project will also improve active transportation options. This includes the construction of two new pedestrian bridges and nearly two miles of shared-use paths. Crews will also realign and rebuild two miles of existing trails to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists. 

Work is estimated to conclude in late 2028. 

The I-15 off-ramps to Center Street (Exit 271) in Orem will also be closed for paving on Saturday, August 1, at 9 p.m. until Monday, August 3, at 5 a.m. During a similar time frame, Center Street between Geneva Road and 800 West will be closed for paving. The closure will begin on August 1 at 9 p.m. and last until August 3 at 5 a.m.  

Drivers are encouraged to visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android, as various road and lane closures will occur due to special events in the Wasatch Front this weekend. 

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UDOT to close I-15 off-ramps in Lehi, Orem this weekend

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