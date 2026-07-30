Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,532 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska students’ environmental artwork to be featured in 2027 “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!” calendar

The artwork of 13 Nebraska students will be featured in the 2027 “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!” environmental calendar. The statewide contest is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Water, Energy, and Environment (DWEE) and focuses on the importance of waste reduction, recycling and litter cleanup.

The students whose submissions were selected for the 2027 calendar were invited to a ceremony at the State Capitol on Wednesday, July 29, where they were honored by Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly and DWEE Director Jesse Bradley. Each month, the calendar features one of the 12 winning environmental posters. A 13th winner’s artwork provides the cover for the calendar.

The entry featured on the cover was submitted by Bhavyasri Bhooma, a fourth-grade student from Swanson Elementary School in Omaha.

The other 12 winners featured in the calendar are:
 

August Ortmeier, a third-grade student from St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in Dodge.

Haley Dane, a 12th-grade student from Gordon-Rushville High School in Gordon.

Grace Schmidt, a first-grade student from Grand Island Central Catholic School in Grand Island.

Alexa Gonzalez-Silos, a seventh-grade student from Nebraska City Middle School in Nebraska City.

Camila Hernandez, a fifth-grade student from Boone Central Schools in Albion.

Lizzie Peretti, a fifth-grade student from St. Stephens the Martyr Catholic School in Omaha.

Abel Popish, a seventh-grade student from Nebraska City Middle School in Nebraska City.

Eliza Golden, a 10th-grade student from Gordon-Rushville High School in Gordon.

Dayton Cunningham, a fifth-grade student from Wausa Public Schools in Wausa.

Liliana Grimstad, a seventh-grade student from Syracuse Middle School in Syracuse.

Kierstan Hans, a ninth-grade student from Wynot Public School in Wynot.

Heston Fehringer, a kindergartener at St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice.


Nebraskans can receive a free copy of the calendar by emailing the DWEE public information office at DWEE.moreinfo@nebraska.gov or calling the office at 402-471-2186.

A group photo of the Nebraska: Don't Waste It! Calendar Contest winners with Lt. Gov Joe Kelly and DWEE Director Jesse Bradley.
Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly and Nebraska Department of Water, Energy, and Environment Director Jesse Bradley honored 13 students whose artwork was chosen to be part of the 2027 “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!” Calendar. Pictured are, from left: (front row) Lizzie Peretti, Dayton Cunningham, Grace Schmidt, and Heston Fehringer; and (back row) Director Bradley, Eliza Golden, Haley Dane, Lt. Gov. Kelly, Abel Popish, Liliana Grimstad, and Camila Hernandez, Not pictured are Bhavyasri Bhooma, August Ortmeier, Alexa Gonzalez-Silos, and Kierstan Hans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nebraska students’ environmental artwork to be featured in 2027 “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!” calendar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.