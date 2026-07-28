Koa Vista II opens 97 new affordable rental homes in Central Oʻahu

The City and County of Honolulu joined state and community leaders Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Koa Vista II, a new 97-unit affordable rental housing development in Central Oʻahu.

Department of Housing and Land Management Director Kevin Auger delivered remarks on behalf of Mayor Rick Blangiardi during the project’s blessing and dedication ceremony.

Developed by Homes Hawaii Inc. in partnership with GSF LLC, the seven-story building provides affordable rental apartments for families earning up to 80% of the area median income.

The development includes a community room, laundry facilities, resident and guest parking, outdoor picnic areas and other amenities.

Koa Vista II is the second phase of the Koa Vista development. Together with the 95-unit Koa Vista I senior housing community, which opened in 2025, the project provides a total of 192 affordable rental homes for seniors and families.

The City congratulates the project partners and everyone who helped bring the development to completion.