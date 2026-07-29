Attorney General Bonta, San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Announce Results of Operation Iron Justice, Confronting Demand for Illegal Commercial Sex

SAN DIEGO — As part of a joint investigation through the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF), California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the results of a three-day sting operation — dubbed Operation Iron Justice — that focused on quelling the demand for commercial sexual exploitation surrounding large-scale events. From July 22 to 24, 2026, SDHTTF conducted a demand reduction operation that resulted in 27 arrests of sex buyers. Additionally, SDHTTF recovered 7 adult and 2 juvenile trafficking victims who were provided with support services.

“The ugly truth is that the demand for these illegal services fuels the supply of commercial sex operations and human trafficking. No matter if it’s around large-scale conventions or anywhere else, solicitation is a crime and California stands ready to hold offenders accountable,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “My office is proud to lead the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force to confront demand and support survivors. Our ongoing efforts will continue to keep communities safe and achieve meaningful results that protect Californians.”

“The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force works to disrupt sex trafficking in our community at every level — local, state and federal,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon. “Operation Iron Justice showcases that tremendous joint effort. We will not hesitate to prosecute traffickers with the available federal charges that carry 10-year and 15-year mandatory minimum sentences.”

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) participation in the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force operation reflects our unwavering commitment to identifying victims, holding perpetrators accountable, and working alongside our law enforcement partners to protect the community,” said Kevin Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of HSI San Diego. “The recovery of victims, including juveniles, underscores the importance of coordinated, victim-centered enforcement efforts.”

“Operation Iron Justice focused on those who were buying human beings for sex as if they are products for sale,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. “The message we sent was loud and clear that human beings are not for sale and that anyone who engages in the crime of buying a person for sex will be held accountable. The arrest of 27 sex buyers during this large-scale gathering sends a clear message that purchasing sex is not a victimless crime, it drives an illicit industry that generates more than $810 million a year in San Diego County and profits from exploitation of children and adults. Without sex buyers, there is no human trafficking. By holding buyers accountable, we reduce demand, deter future crimes, and help protect victims. I am proud of the relentless work of the San Diego Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, my office's Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking Division, and our law enforcement partners who work every day to recover victims and ensure both traffickers and buyers face justice.”

“Operation Iron Justice reflects the strong partnership between law enforcement agencies and our shared commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in our community. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is proud to stand alongside our local, state, and federal partners to stop those who try to profit from exploitation. Just as important is ensuring survivors receive the support and care they deserve. The recovery of adult and juvenile victims during this operation underscores why this work is so critical,” said San Diego County Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez. "Human trafficking is a crime that often goes unnoticed. Every successful recovery is a life changed. As Sheriff, I’m grateful to the investigators and service providers who worked tirelessly to bring these victims to safety and connect them to essential resources."

“The demand for commercial sex is what makes trafficking profitable, and in the City of San Diego, buyers will be held accountable. My office filed 81 cases against sex buyers so far this year, leveraging state law that now targets buyers directly,” said San Diego City Attorney Heather Ferbert. "Accountability is only half the job: our office operates the San Diego Family Justice Center, Your Safe Place, where survivors of trafficking can get help at no cost. I'm grateful to Attorney General Bonta and our Task Force partners for this collaboration."

“We are a proud member of the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force. Working together, we successfully disrupted human trafficking here in San Diego,” said San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl. “These operations demonstrate our continued commitment to recovering victims and focusing on the buyers who drive the demand for this illegal activity.”

Operation Iron Justice was part of an ongoing strategy to address human trafficking and sexual exploitation by concentrating on the demand for commercial sex services. During the operation, agents went undercover to initiate contact with sex buyers throughout San Diego County, resulting in 27 arrests for solicitation, loitering for purposes of solicitation, or other related offenses. Suspected buyers were taken into custody and transported to the San Diego Central Jail where they were booked. During the course of the operation, SDHTTF also recovered 7 adult and 2 juvenile trafficking victims, including a 16-year-old trafficking victim missing from San Bernardino County. Potential victims and survivors were offered access to resources and supportive services.

Large-scale events, which bring thousands of people together, are a perfect opportunity to raise awareness of human trafficking, a crime that comes in many forms, including sex trafficking, forced labor, and domestic servitude resulting from force, fraud, fear, or coercion. Solicitation is a crime subject to jail time and monetary penalties because the demand for commercial sex is a driving force that contributes to human trafficking, as human traffickers profit from forced or coerced commercial sex work. Everyone can play a role in stopping this unlawful activity by being aware of the signs and reporting any suspicious activity.

Photos from the operation are available here: Image 1, Image 2, Image 3, Image 4.

DOJ Victims’ Services Unit (VSU) works in conjunction with victim service providers across the state to provide victim-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally-sensitive support services to all crime victims, including underserved, at-risk, underrepresented, and vulnerable populations. More information about VSU is available at oag.ca.gov/victimservices and by calling (877) 433-9069 or visiting oag.ca.gov/victimservices/contact.

If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Additional information and resources to support survivors of human trafficking is available at oag.ca.gov/human-trafficking.

SDHTTF is a cooperative effort led by the California Department of Justice, alongside the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, Chula Vista Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, National City Police Department, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, San Diego City Attorney’s Office, San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, San Diego County Probation Department, San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, San Diego Police Department, Southwest Border High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. In addition to serving as the lead agency on the SDHTTF, the California Department of Justice has three regional Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Teams across the state.