Arab America Foundation Launches National Mentorship Network

National Mentorship Network

New Initiative Will Connect Accomplished Arab Americans with Students, Professionals, Entrepreneurs, and Emerging Leaders Nationwide

Mentorship is one of the most meaningful ways we can strengthen our community and invest in its future” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation (AAF) has launched its National Mentorship Network , a nationwide initiative designed to connect accomplished Arab American professionals and community leaders with Arab American students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders seeking guidance, encouragement, and professional growth.Built on the belief that no one succeeds alone, the network will bring together Arab American professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, executives, graduate degree holders, community leaders, and AAF awardees who are committed to sharing their knowledge and experience with the next generation.“Mentorship is one of the most meaningful ways we can strengthen our community and invest in its future,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. “Arab Americans have achieved success in every profession and field, and now we must make sure that knowledge, experience, and opportunity are passed forward. Through the National Mentorship Network, we will inspire leaders, empower a generation, and build a stronger and more connected Arab American community.”Through mentorship, leadership development, and professional networking, AAF will help participants build meaningful relationships, develop leadership skills, expand their professional networks, and navigate educational, career, business, and community opportunities.The program is open to Arab Americans across the United States.Who Can Participate?Mentors may include accomplished Arab American professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, executives, graduate degree holders, community leaders, and AAF awardees who are willing to share their experience, encourage others, and give back to the community.Mentees may include Arab American high school and college students, graduate students, recent graduates, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders seeking guidance, encouragement, and professional development.AAF will thoughtfully match mentors and mentees based on their education, professional interests, experience, location, and individual goals. Mentor-mentee pairs will meet virtually throughout the year, making it possible for participants from different regions and professional backgrounds to connect.Mentors are asked to participate in up to six virtual mentorship sessions annually, communicate with their mentees approximately one to two hours per month, and provide encouragement, insight, and practical guidance.The National Mentorship Network reflects AAF’s broader mission to promote Arab heritage, educate others about Arab American identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans nationwide.Inspire a Leader. Empower a Generation. Strengthen the Arab American Community.Arab Americans interested in serving as mentors or participating as mentees are invited to apply.Questions and Program InformationDr. Mahbuba HammadDirector, AAF National Mentorship Networkmhammad@arabamerica.com877-272-2944About the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation ( www.arabamerica.com ) is a nonprofit educational and cultural organization that promotes Arab heritage, educates Americans about Arab identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans. Its national initiatives include National Arab American Heritage Month, the Connect Empowerment Summit, Rising Leaders programs, community outreach, and leadership development opportunities.

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