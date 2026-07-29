COMING SOON: Wyoming Office of Tourism Set to Unveil Mavericks of Wyoming

July 24, 2026 - Cheyenne, Wyo. – This week, the Wyoming Office of Tourism (WOT) will announce five Wyomingites who embody what it means to be a maverick – someone who paves their own trail and embraces the unexpected.

These Mavericks of Wyoming have gone above and beyond to make a difference in and outside of their communities. Inspired by the Mavericks Wanted campaign that launched in March, the initiative recognizes individuals whose leadership and authenticity reflect the independent spirit that defines Wyoming.

In partnership with Wrangler, these mavericks were presented with a limited-edition custom Mavericks Wanted Wrangler jacket by WOT Executive Director Domenic Bravo.

“Wyoming has always been shaped by people who see possibilities where others see obstacles,” said Bravo. “Our Mavericks of Wyoming represent that spirit every day through their leadership, creativity and commitment to their communities. Their stories remind us that being a maverick isn’t about standing apart, it’s about making a difference.”

The Mavericks of Wyoming will be announced one-by-one via Wyoming Office of Tourism’s LinkedIn page starting Monday, July 27, with the final maverick being named Friday, July 31.

From artists and entrepreneurs to musicians, ranchers and community leaders, the honorees represent the many ways the Maverick spirit comes to life across Wyoming.

Think you can identify the Mavericks of Wyoming from the clues below?

Maverick 1

A prominent singer-songwriter, this Maverick truly captures the feel of the West in his lyrics. He got his start in a small town at the base of the Bighorns and now performs in front of thousands at concert venues across the country. His next album is set to release in August 2026.

Maverick 2

This self-taught artist is based in southeast Wyoming and is inspired by the state’s wilderness. He focuses on sculpting and using wood, bronze and stone as his mediums. The detail and precision that goes into each of his pieces make them appear as if they could come to life and take flight. His art can be found in galleries throughout Wyoming, as well as Oklahoma and Oregon.

Maverick 3

This notable woman is also based in southeast Wyoming and is paving ways in the tech sector. She owns her own company that has garnered attention far and wide, partnering with companies such as Sony and Ticketmaster to assist their customers and break down language barriers.

Maverick 4

A standout leader on the Wind River Indian Reservation and a dedicated tribal member of the Eastern Shoshone. This person has made a big difference in helping restore a highly important asset of his community and culture. 2026 marks 10 years since he got his start on this mission.

Maverick 5

A multigenerational rancher has a passion for preserving authentic Western culture. She hails from a small Wyoming town notorious for being mispronounced and known nationally for its large collection of military vehicles. Additionally, she’s a notable leader in the ranching community, even beyond Wyoming’s borders.

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