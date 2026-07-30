SteelCore Tank Launches SCT.net to Advance Engineering Resources for the Water Storage Industry

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New Digital Platform Expands Technical Resources, Project Planning Support, and Engineering Guidance for Industrial, Commercial, and Fire Protection Projects

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As water infrastructure projects become increasingly complex, engineers, municipalities, contractors, and facility owners are looking for more than manufacturers; they're looking for knowledgeable engineering partners.To help meet that need, SteelCore Tank (SCT) has launched SCT.net , a comprehensive digital platform designed to simplify the planning, specification, and procurement of engineered water storage systems.Rather than serving as a traditional company website, SCT.net has been developed as an expanding engineering resource center where industry professionals can access technical guidance, explore application-specific solutions, request budget pricing, and connect directly with experienced water storage specialists.The launch represents a significant investment in customer education and engineering support, reflecting SteelCore Tank's belief that successful projects begin long before steel is manufactured.Nicole Oblad, President of SteelCore Tank: "The water storage industry has become increasingly technical. Today's projects require coordination between owners, consulting engineers, contractors, geotechnical engineers, fire protection professionals, regulatory agencies, and manufacturers. Our goal with SCT.net is to simplify that process by providing practical engineering resources that help customers make informed decisions from the earliest planning stages through final construction."Responding to a Changing Industry - Water storage systems play a critical role in municipal infrastructure, fire protection, industrial manufacturing, agriculture, mining, data centers, commercial development, and potable water systems. As requirements evolve through changing building codes, seismic criteria, engineering standards, and environmental regulations, SCT.net is designed to support project teams throughout every phase of development.Built for Engineers and Project Teams - Visitors can explore application-specific storage solutions, access technical guidance, request budget pricing, review project galleries and case studies, browse educational resources, connect with project specialists, and subscribe for updates as new engineering tools become available.Future releases will introduce specification resources, planning guides, engineering calculators, educational videos, downloadable references, and expanded technical documentation.More Than Manufacturing - SteelCore Tank believes that successful projects begin with understanding each customer's operational goals, engineering requirements, budget, schedule, site conditions, and long-term maintenance objectives. The company is considered the Gold Standard in Tank Engineering by the industry, which combines engineering consultation, project planning, manufacturing expertise, and installation support.Eileen Harlin, General Manager: "Every enhancement on SCT.net was designed around the customer experience. Whether someone is budgeting for a future project, preparing construction documents, or evaluating different storage technologies, our objective is to provide useful information that saves time and helps move projects forward."Supporting Critical Infrastructure -SteelCore Tank provides engineered storage solutions for municipal drinking water, fire protection, industrial process water, wastewater treatment, stormwater management, rainwater harvesting, mining, agriculture, food and beverage processing, commercial and industrial development, data centers, and energy infrastructure.Investing in the Future of Engineering Resources - The launch of SCT.net marks the beginning of a broader initiative to expand engineering education across the water storage industry by providing technical references, application guides, downloadable specifications, engineering tools, and educational content.About SteelCore TankSteelCore Tank designs and manufactures engineered corrugated bolted-steel water storage systems for municipal, industrial, commercial, agricultural, mining, wastewater, potable water, and fire-protection applications throughout North America. The company partners with engineers, municipalities, contractors, developers, utilities, and facility owners to deliver customized storage solutions backed by engineering expertise and responsive customer support.Learn MoreVisit SCT.net to explore technical resources, request budget pricing, and subscribe to engineering updates, or connect with a SteelCore Tank project specialist.

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