AI-Powered Companies Are Growing Faster, Cutting Fewer Jobs

Pyra AI suggests AI agents can help companies increase productivity

AI does not take jobs. It takes on low-priority tasks” — Alex Mannine, CTO and Co-Founder, Pyra AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ongoing debate over whether artificial intelligence will eliminate jobs may be focused on the wrong question. New research by industry analysts suggests that companies making the greatest use of AI are not shrinking their workforces. They are increasing productivity while also growing headcount and wages. According to Pyra AI , which builds AI agents for B2B companies to increase revenues and improve management efficiencies, notes that these findings point to a shift in how business leaders should evaluate AI.PwC’s 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer found that productivity growth was 40% higher among companies most exposed to AI versus those with the least exposure. The most AI-exposed companies also reported faster headcount and wage growth.“AI does not take jobs. It takes on low-priority tasks,” says Alex Mannine, CTO and Co-Founder of Pyra AI. “The opportunity is to remove the work that consumes people’s time without making full use of their talent. Companies should automate the busywork, not eliminate the person doing it.”Pyra AI’s agents execute complete business workflows across sales, finance, marketing, and operations. Employees still approve the agent outputs, and every action the agents take is logged. The intent is to optimize people's time without removing their authority or minimizing their expertise.Breaking the Link Between Growth and Headcount“AI agents give businesses another way to increase output, Mannine says. “For generations, the main way to increase revenue was to hire more people, but with AI agents, that equation changes.”AI allows business leaders to make hiring decisions based on the skills and expertise the organization needs, rather than using headcount as the only way to manage growing workloads.Automating Tasks That Pull People Away From Valuable WorkResearch from the McKinsey Global Institute supports a similar conclusion. In its “ Agents, robots, and us: Skill partnerships in the age of AI ,” McKinsey estimated that AI-powered agents could generate approximately $2.9 trillion in annual economic value in the United States by 2030 under its midpoint scenario. The report identified detail orientation, quality assurance, inventory management, and invoicing among the skills and activities most exposed to automation. Leadership, coaching, and negotiation were among the least exposed.“The work most suited for automation is often the work that prevents employees from focusing on the most valuable parts of their jobs, most notably leading, coaching, negotiating, and building relationships,” Mannine adds.In business development departments, representatives often divide their time between speaking with prospects and researching accounts, verifying contact information, monitoring buying signals, and assembling background information.Pyra AI’s prospect intelligence platform continuously monitors buying signals and creates information dossiers that empower representatives to engage in conversations with a clear understanding of why an opportunity may exist, saving time and increasing deal flow.Mannine notes, “When a sales representative gets back 20 hours previously spent researching accounts and assembling context, that person can spend more time having meaningful conversations, developing relationships and creating revenue. Leaders should view agentic AI as a complement to human expertise, particularly when employees can direct teams of agents while maintaining responsibility for decisions.”Workflow Redesign Remains the Missing PieceAlthough the potential value is significant, many companies have not yet achieved measurable financial returns from AI. According to McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI survey, high-performing companies were more likely to redesign workflows, scale AI more quickly, establish senior leadership ownership, and invest more substantially in implementation.“This is not a technology problem,” Mannine says. “It is a workflow problem. Adding an AI agent to make a process more efficient allows a company to run that process faster. The value comes from redesigning the work, so technology handles the appropriate tasks while people retain control over the decisions that require human judgment.”Mannine recommends beginning with a clearly defined workflow, establishing appropriate controls, measuring the outcome, and then expanding AI across additional operations. “The goal is to empower employees, automate the rest, and build a business that can grow without forcing people and overhead to carry every additional task,” he adds.About Pyra AIPyra AI builds Zero-Touch AI Operations platforms and deploys AI agents to execute complete business workflows across sales, finance, marketing and operations. Its industry-trained agents support organizations in telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals. Pyra AI deploys agents through a client-instanced architecture with role-based access controls, human approval gates, and full audit logs. Its platforms are SOC 2 Type II certified and support HIPAA-compliant deployments. Pyra AI combines human approval gates, full audit trails, role-based access controls, and client-instanced architecture for organizations operating in highly regulated environments. Learn more at pyrabuilds.ai.

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