3 Blind Mice Window Coverings Earns Multiple Reader-Voted Honors Following More Than 20 Years of Serving CA Homeowners

3 Blind Mice Window Coverings was recognized with two reader-voted honors in 2026, including Best Window Covering & Shutter Company by the San Diego Union-Tribune and Best Window Covering Company by The Coast News. Other good options:

Company recognized by readers of the San Diego Union-Tribune and The Coast News, reflecting more than two decades of customer-first service across California.

These awards are especially meaningful because they come directly from the homeowners we've had the privilege to serve,” — Scot Dietz, Founder & Owner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings has earned two of Southern California's most respected reader-voted honors, being named Best Window Covering & Shutter Company in the San Diego Union-Tribune's 30th Annual Readers Poll and Best Window Covering Company by The Coast News for the second consecutive year.Unlike industry awards determined by judging panels, both recognitions are awarded through community voting, reflecting the confidence and trust homeowners have placed in the company after more than two decades of serving homeowners across California.Founded in 2003, 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings has grown from a small local business into a trusted provider of custom window coverings throughout California. Today, the privately owned and self-funded company serves homeowners across San Diego County, Orange County, Greater Sacramento, Fresno, Visalia, and surrounding communities. As a licensed California contractor, the company specializes in custom blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, motorized window treatments, and exterior shading solutions.While the awards recognize excellence in San Diego and North County, they also reflect the company's broader commitment to delivering an elevated design experience backed by exceptional service before, during, and long after every installation."These awards are especially meaningful because they come directly from the homeowners we've had the privilege to serve," said Scot Dietz, Founder and Owner of 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings. "For more than 20 years, we've focused on delivering an elevated design experience—helping homeowners find the right solution for their home and providing exceptional service every step of the way. To be recognized by readers is an incredible honor and a testament to our team, our customers, and the relationships we've built together."The San Diego Union-Tribune Readers Poll is among the region's most recognized annual community awards, celebrating businesses selected by local readers across a wide range of industries. Likewise, The Coast News' Best of North County awards recognize organizations that have earned the trust and support of residents throughout North County San Diego.Over the past two decades, 3 Blind Mice has built its reputation by combining professional design consultations, premium window covering products, skilled installation, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The company offers custom solutions for blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, smart home motorization, and exterior shading solutions, helping homeowners create beautiful, comfortable, and functional living spaces tailored to their lifestyles.Since its founding, 3 Blind Mice has remained committed to putting people first and delivering exceptional service before, during, and after every installation. That customer-first philosophy has earned the company thousands of satisfied homeowners, hundreds of five-star reviews, and now multiple reader-voted honors recognizing the trust it has built throughout California."Our business has never been about simply selling blinds or shades," Dietz added. "It's about helping people transform the homes where they create memories with their families. Every consultation, every installation, and every customer relationship matters. That's what these awards truly represent."As homeowners increasingly seek personalized design, energy-efficient products, motorization, and smart home integration, 3 Blind Mice continues investing in innovative solutions while remaining committed to the personalized service that has defined the company since its founding.Looking ahead, 3 Blind Mice remains committed to expanding its award-winning design experience throughout California while staying true to the values that have guided the company for more than two decades: putting people first, embracing innovation, and delivering exceptional craftsmanship.For more information about 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings and its award-winning products and services, visit https://3blindmiceusa.com About 3 Blind Mice Window CoveringsFounded in 2003, 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings is a privately owned California company specializing in custom blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, motorized window treatments, exterior shading solutions, and professional installation. Licensed by the California State Contractors Board, the company serves homeowners throughout San Diego County, Orange County, Greater Sacramento, Fresno, Visalia, and surrounding communities. Known for its elevated design experience, personalized service, and commitment to lifetime quality, 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings has earned a reputation as one of California's most trusted providers of custom window treatments.Media ContactMichael BuonomoHead of Marketing3 Blind Mice Window CoveringsPhone: (858) 452-6100Email: marketing@3blindmiceusa.comWebsite: https://3blindmiceusa.com ###

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