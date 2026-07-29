North Dakota launches new round of Rural Health Transformation funding opportunities

North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is launching a new wave of funding opportunities totaling approximately $50.5 million through the North Dakota Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), with several applications now open and additional opportunities to be released over the coming days. Together, they represent another major step in implementing the state's nearly $200 million in Year 1 Rural Health Transformation Program funding to strengthen rural healthcare.

The funding opportunities support projects that improve access to care, strengthen the rural healthcare workforce, promote healthier communities and expand the use of innovative technology across North Dakota. Together, they span all four strategic initiatives of the North Dakota Rural Health Transformation Program, offering funding for schools, hospitals, healthcare providers, pharmacies and community organizations.

"Every community faces different challenges, so there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution to improving rural health," said HHS Commissioner Pat Traynor. "These funding opportunities give communities the flexibility to invest in what they need most, whether that's supporting healthcare workers, improving access to care, promoting healthier lifestyles or using technology in new ways. Together, they're helping build a stronger, healthier North Dakota."

Funding opportunities currently accepting applications:

Make North Dakota Healthy Again:

Parents Lead: Assessment and Train-the-Trainer Curriculum Development Supports a statewide behavioral health needs assessment and development of a standardized training curriculum to help parents, caregivers and communities better support children's behavioral health One award of approximately $500,000 in federal funding Due Aug. 8, 2026, at 5 p.m. CT



Hospital-based Wellness Equipment Supports wellness equipment that helps critical access hospitals, including non-federally operated Indian Health Service facilities and tribally run 638 health facilities, improve employee well-being, strengthen workforce retention and create healthier workplaces for healthcare staff Approximately $500,000 in federal funding; 10 grants of about $50,000 each anticipated Due July 30, 2026, at 5 p.m. CT



School-based Wellness Equipment Supports wellness equipment for tribal, public and private schools located in rural North Dakota, promoting students' physical, mental and emotional well-being and creating healthier learning environments where they can learn and thrive Approximately $500,000 in federal funding; 20 grants of about $25,000 each anticipated Due July 30, 2026, at 5 p.m. CT





Strengthen and Stabilize Rural Health Workforce

Childcare for the Rural Health Workforce Supports planning for sustainable childcare solutions that help rural hospitals recruit, retain and support healthcare professionals Approximately $3 million in federal funding; 38 planning grants of about $78,000 each anticipated Due Aug. 11, 2026, at 5 p.m. CT



Technology as an Extender Supports technology that helps rural healthcare providers reduce reliance on in-person staff and strengthen the healthcare workforce Approximately $5 million in federal funding; 20 grants averaging about $250,000 each anticipated Due Aug. 18, 2026, at 5 p.m. CT





Bring High-Quality Healthcare Closer to Home

Clinics Without Walls: Telehealth Infrastructure Supports telehealth infrastructure that brings primary care, behavioral health and specialty services closer to home for rural and tribal communities $3.6 million in federal funding; 25 grants of about $144,000 each anticipated. Due Aug. 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CT



Clinics Without Walls: Remote Patient Monitoring Supports remote patient monitoring technology that helps rural healthcare providers improve care coordination, manage chronic conditions and expand access to care from home Approximately $1.6 million in federal funding; up to 20 grants averaging about $80,000 each anticipated Due Aug. 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CT



Rural Ambulance Equipment and Upgrades Supports equipment and technology upgrades that strengthen rural ambulance services, improve emergency response and enhance patient care closer to home Approximately $22 million in federal funding; 110 grants of about $200,000 each anticipated Due Aug. 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CT





Connecting Technology, Data and Providers for a Stronger ND

Self-Serve Dispensing Kiosks in Pharmacies Supports automated prescription pickup kiosks that expand medication access beyond traditional pharmacy hours for rural communities One award for approximately $600,000 in federal funding; Depending on the applications received and available funding, HHS may issue additional awards of similar amounts Due July 30, 2026, at 5 p.m. CT



Harnessing Artificial Intelligence Innovation Supports implementation of artificial intelligence solutions that improve patient access, strengthen care coordination and support better health outcomes Approximately $1 million in federal funding; 5 grants of about $200,000 each anticipated Due July 29, 2026, at 5 p.m. CT



Electronic Medical Record Enhancement Supports enhancements to existing electronic medical record systems that improve care coordination, interoperability and healthcare delivery for rural patients Approximately $10 million in federal funding; 20 awards of approximately $500,000 each anticipated Due Aug. 8, 2026, at 5 p.m. CT





Funding opportunities expected to be released over the coming days:

Bring High-Quality Healthcare Closer to Home

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Acquisition Supports the purchase of accessible transportation vehicles to help rural residents, including Medicaid members, get to non-emergency medical appointments and improve access to care Approximately $2 million in federal funding; four grants averaging about $500,000 each anticipated Anticipated release date: To be determined



Eligible applicants may apply for more than one funding opportunity. Additional information, eligibility requirements, application materials and future funding opportunities are available at hhs.nd.gov/rural-health-transformation.

The North Dakota Rural Health Transformation Program is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a financial assistance award totaling $198,936,969.55, with 100% funded by CMS. The contents are those of North Dakota Health and Human Services and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or the U.S. government.