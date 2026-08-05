SC LOWCOUNTRY YOUTH FOOTBALL PHENOM PASQUALE 'PJ' ANDRIANO II CAPTURES BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Ratcliff Thomas & PJ Andriano II at 12u Draft 7/17/26

LOWCOUNTRY YOUTH FOOTBALL PHENOM PASQUALE “PJ” ANDRIANO II CAPTURES BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS MOST RECENTLY INAUGURAL GIC UNDER ARMOUR

N. CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pasquale " PJ " Andriano II has officially solidified his status as one of the most dominant youth athletes on the East Coast.Coming off a historic weekend, the standout defensive and offensive weapon has returned to the Lowcountry as a back-to-back National Champion after a triumphant performance at the inaugural Gridiron Football ( GIC ) Under Armour Game. GIC is run by former NFL legend Ratcliff Thomas. The exclusive, invite only event was powered by Under Armour and played on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the state-of-the-art Under Armour House Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.Strikingly, PJ held the solo distinction of being the only rising 8th grader selected from the entire SC Lowcountry to earn a coveted draft spot on Team Verified for this prestigious national showcase for Team Verified.From Runners-Up to National Champions The road to Baltimore was paved with a dramatic gridiron storyline. Just months earlier, in April 2026, PJ and his Team South squad fought their way to Championship Sunday, ultimately finishing as national runners-up after a fierce battle against the powerhouse Team West. In a true testament to the "if you can't beat them, draft them" philosophy, the very masterminds behind that Team West victory—celebrated Ohio coaching brothers Jason and Jake Velasquez were selected to lead the elite 12U Team Verified in Baltimore. GIC knows PJ’s unrelenting motor and elite tactical skill set at outside linebacker, The GIC team drafted him directly to the Team Verified roster. This powerful alliance paid off instantly, with Team Verified dominating the competition to capture the national crown. This is back to back win with GIC for the Velasquez brothers. coaches PJ hopes to work with again.A Summer of Pure Dominance; This victory marks a stunning back-to-back national championship run for PJ in less than two months. Memorial Day Weekend, the rising 8th-grade phenom led Team 7th Grade White to a spectacular tournament victory at the Diamond Sports D1 Savage Championship. Beyond adding more hardware to his resume, the GIC showcase served as a powerful brotherhood reunion. The tournament allowed PJ to take the field once again alongside several of his elite former GIC Team South teammates, combining their regional chemistry with a national playbook to conquer the tournament field. Lowcountry Pride & Civic Dreams While PJ stood alone in the Team Verified Rising 8th-grade bracket, the Lowcountry region was heavily represented on the national stage. Elite LowCountry prospects filled out the rosters for the 9,10 & 11U divisions, and 2 premier Lowcountry youth football coaches were hand-selected by the committee to lead national teams during the event.With consecutive national trophies in hand, PJ is now setting his sights on a major personal milestone off the turf. Following in the footsteps of previous championship youth teams who have historically been honored by local leadership, PJ has shared that his wish is to meet the Mayor of North Charleston to proudly present his national titles and celebrate the rising generation of Lowcountry athletic excellence. A spectator commented that PJ should be considered a “Natty Boys”a term for Fort Dorchester Youth Patriots Team who have won back to back Nationals.PJ is considered the region's premier 2031 prospect and FDYP Alumni PJ’s historic summer has set a new standard for SC youth football PJ is already committed to 3 more national games. PJ will take to the turf for his final Middle School Year this fall at River Oaks Middle School under Coach Springs. The Bobcats won last year’s championship & are hoping for a back to back win this year. In the fall the family prepares to field high school options for the 27-28 school year.Contact:• Athletic Profile: Pasquale "PJ" Andriano II (Class of 2031) GIC Profile: PJ’s GIC Profile IG: PJAndriano2• Inquiries: PR, Media kit, scouting, portfolio, and interview requests can be facilitated via the Andriano family recruitment network atContact@Pjandriano2.net additional contacts for PJ are as Follows:• Trainer: Tre: (PR Email)• GIC: rthomas@gicallstarweekend.com• GIC Team Verified Coach: Jake/Jason Velasquez (PR Email)• River Oaks: Del Springs: delfonte74@gmail.com

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