First Uniform Bar Examination expands pathway to practice in Wisconsin

Wisconsin took a new step toward attracting more qualified attorneys to the state after administering its first Uniform Bar Examination July 28-29.

A total of 122 applicants registered for the two-day examination. The Wisconsin Supreme Court approved the move to the Uniform Bar Examination, or UBE, in March.

“Without attorneys, the courthouse doors are closed for too many Wisconsinites.” Chief Justice Jill J. Karofsky said. “The UBE addresses the attorney shortage problem head-on by bringing more attorneys into the state. This is a crucial step in ensuring every person in this state has access to justice.”

Developed by the National Conference of Bar Examiners, the two-day UBE consists of performance tasks, essays, and multiple-choice questions. Its portable score allows qualified applicants to seek admission in Wisconsin or another participating jurisdiction without taking an additional bar exam, subject to each jurisdiction’s requirements.

Applicants seeking admission in Wisconsin through the UBE must earn a scaled score of at least 260 and meet the state’s other admission requirements. Before admission, they must complete a 21-hour Wisconsin law and practice educational component no later than 12 months after notice of a passing score or, for transferred-score applicants, within 12 months of applying for admission.

Wisconsin’s diploma privilege remains unchanged. Eligible graduates of the University of Wisconsin Law School and Marquette University Law School may continue to seek admission to the Wisconsin bar without taking the bar examination.

Additional information about admission to the Wisconsin bar is available on the Wisconsin Board of Bar Examiners website.

### CONTACT:

Stephen Kelley

Public Information Officer

communications@wicourts.gov