Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Authors Letter in Support of Investigation Into EU Fines Against American Companies

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 24, President Donald Trump called into question the discriminatory practices of the European Union (EU) against American tech companies. President Trump called for a Section 301 investigation into these practices, particularly fines levied under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) against companies like Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and more totaling more than $18 billion.Javier Palomarez, in his role as President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) authored a letter to President Donald Trump and the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in support of launching the Section 301 investigation:“Digital platforms and services are critical channels through which American small businesses generate online traffic, reach customers, and conduct sales. The EU’s regulatory mandates degrade commonly used products, restrict useful features, weaken security protections, and increase the costs of providing digital services. These consequences flow throughout the American economy and ultimately reach Main Street businesses and consumers.”The letter continued:“The USHBC supports competition, consumer protection, and clear regulations for businesses operating internationally. However, a regulatory regime that targets American businesses while degrading American products and services used by Main Street America is not conducive to free enterprise or fair competition.“The USHBC commends your administration’s efforts to oppose discrimination against American businesses, and we urge USTR to follow through on the announcement and formally initiate a Section 301 investigation without delay. “To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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