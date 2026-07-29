Local agencies team up to launch regional effort to reduce human-bear conflicts in Roaring Fork Valley

07/29/26

Rachael Gonzales

Northwest Region Public Information Officer

970-773-8587 / [email protected]



ASPEN, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), Pitkin County, and the municipalities of Aspen, Basalt, and Snowmass Village have launched a coordinated regional campaign to reduce human-bear conflicts in the Roaring Fork Valley.

With bear activity and conflicts tracking above normal this summer, state and local officials are teaming up and pooling resources. The campaign aims to deliver a unified message across the valley to consistently educate, inform and promote the safety of visitors, residents and wildlife.

As part of the campaign, organizations have unified their outreach efforts across the community and implemented a variety of tactics designed to reach diverse audiences, including: bus advertisements, newsprint and digital media campaigns, and targeted radio spots to educate residents and visitors on how to coexist safely with wildlife.

"Historic drought conditions have led to an increase in bear activity in our residential and downtown areas this year," said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita. "By aligning our outreach and education strategies across county and municipal lines, our hope is to eliminate the attractants that draw bears into our communities and keep both people and wildlife safe."

From Jan. 1 through July 26, CPW documented roughly 3,960 bear reports statewide, a 68% increase compared to the 2,352 reports during the same timeframe last year. In Pitkin County, CPW documented 331 bear reports during that same period, up nearly 31% from 252 reports last year.

While total reports in the county show a slight increase, CPW has seen a 56% spike in incidents involving property damage and bears accessing food and nonfood sources.

"The rise in property damage shows that bears are growing bolder in their search for food," Yamashita said. "This is not just a wildlife issue; it is a community safety issue. Every unsecured trash can or open garage door invites a conflict that could end poorly for both the homeowner and the bear."

A Unified Regional Response

The new public awareness campaign represents a shift toward proactive, community-wide education. In addition to media advertisements, agency staff and municipal teams are partnering at local summer events to distribute educational materials and speak directly with residents.

"Managing wildlife conflicts cannot happen in a vacuum," said Community Response Officer Emily Casebeer. "By matching CPW’s biological expertise with our localized county enforcement, we are building a tighter safety net. We need every resident to understand that a single unsecured trash bin compromises the safety of an entire neighborhood."

Lara Xaiz, City of Aspen Parks and Open Space Wildlife Coordinator, echoed the importance of an aligned response to reduce conflicts.

"Bears don't care about town boundaries or city limits when they are in search of food," said Xaiz. "This partnership allows us to standardize our communication and education valley-wide. We are asking our residents, resort staff, and visitors to treat attractant management as a collective community duty."

Midsummer is a critical time when black bears naturally look for highly nutritious food sources to maintain their energy reserves. Because the severe drought has limited natural food options, bears are turning to human-populated areas out of necessity.

This behavior is escalating early. With fall approaching, officials say it is critical to remove human attractants before bears enter hyperphagia. During this late-summer and autumn period, a bear's caloric needs spike to 20,000 calories a day as they prepare to enter dens for the winter.

Bears are opportunistic eaters with an excellent sense of smell. They will move through neighborhoods or downtown areas in search of food, but will naturally return to the wilderness if they do not find a food source. However, once bears learn that tipping over trash cans or opening unlocked doors results in food, they repeat these behaviors and become habituated to humans.

Six At-Home BearWise® Basics

Officials from all agencies urge everyone who lives in or visits the Roaring Fork Valley to follow the Six At-Home BearWise Basics:

Never feed or approach bears: Intentionally feeding bears or letting them find food teaches them to approach homes.

Secure food, garbage, and recycling: Lock up trash, recycling, and food scraps to eliminate odors that attract wildlife.

Remove bird feeders: Birdseed and grains are highly attractive, calorie-dense foods for active bears.

Never leave pet food outdoors: Feed pets indoors or clean up bowls immediately after outdoor feeding.

Clean and store grills: Burn off grease and food particles after each use, and store grills in a secure area.

Alert neighbors to bear activity: Share information with your community to prevent local conflicts.

For more information on reducing human-bear conflicts, visit the living with bears page on CPW’s website.

# # #

Media Contacts:



PHOTO CUTLINE:

Image currently being displayed on Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) buses to promote the six BearWise principles.