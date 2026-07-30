Former Minnesota Congressman Announces Plans to Produce Covid Political Thriller, 'State of Deception'

State of Deception Movie Image

Jason Lewis seeks to uncover the facts that were buried about the events surrounding COVID-19 in historical fiction film in wake of Fauci hearings

“State of Deception” highlights the fact that truth has a cost—but also a purpose.” — Former Congressman Jason Lewis

FT. MEYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Minnesota Congressman Jason Lewis announces plans to produce “State of Deception,” a feature film shedding new light and a different perspective on the COVID-19 coverup and in the wake of the latest Fauci hearings, this film takes on new resonance. Inspired by his own experience as a candidate running for the U.S. Senate when covid struck, he believes the American people were deceived by “possibly the greatest scandal in our nation’s history.”“State of Deception” highlights the fact that truth has a cost—but also a purpose. Beyond the noise of headlines, it’s in the quiet, unseen moments that character is tested, where integrity can rise above compromise and courage can overcome comfort.“The film aims to provide much-needed perspective about COVID-era scandals in the style of ‘House of Cards meets The Manchurian Candidate,’ said Lewis.In Minnesota in 2020, rioters were allowed to destroy cities while everyone else was told to shelter in place inside their homes. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz instituted some of the most stringent covid restrictions in the country; singing in church was forbidden, no more than 10 people were allowed to congregate for Thanksgiving dinner, and a “snitch line” was implemented for Minnesotans to anonymously tattle on their neighbors if they violated the shelter in place command and forced quarantines. However, Lewis said the bigger issue is “how many people it hurt, and we haven’t even begun to uncover that.”The goal of the film is not merely to inform the public of the reality behind the covid scandal, but to allow the audience to understand what could have happened when doing the right thing runs up against a system built to prevent it.To donate to the production of the “State of Deception,” visit the GiveSendGo page.

State of Deception, LLC: Proof of Concept Trailer

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