MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: National Avenue underneath I-44 OPEN in Springfield, Wednesday, July 29

Where: National Avenue under I-44 OPEN in Springfield

When: Wednesday, July 29

What: Contractor crews closed National Avenue as they worked on the I-44 bridges over National Avenue. Grant Avenue underneath I-44 is currently closed. Broadway and Grant Avenue will be CLOSED intermittently. Crews will move back and forth between Broadway and Grant Avenue, closing the road as they work. This work is part of the Forward 44: Springfield Improvements in Greene County project.

This work is part of the Forward 44: Springfield Improvements Project

Project Summary:

Widening I-44 to 6 lanes between Missouri Route 13 (Kansas Expressway) and U.S. Route 65

Replace the following bridges carrying I-44 over city streets:

Broadway Avenue Bridge



Grant Avenue Bridge



National Avenue Bridge

Build a pedestrian underpass and trail improvements east of Grant Avenue

Resurface I-44 between west of Missouri Route 266 (Chestnut Expressway) and U.S. Route 160 (West Bypass)

Build a sound wall south of I-44 from the National Avenue bridge west, approximately 2,550 feet

Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC, Jefferson City

The awarded construction cost is $70.7 million, including $13.4 million in General Revenue funds provided by the General Assembly and the Governor’s Office.

To get project updates or sign up for project emails, visit https://www.modot.org/projects/forward-44-springfield-improvements.

The project is scheduled for completion in May 2027.

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