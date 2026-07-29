SCHEDULE UPDATE: New girders to be set overnight Wednesday, Thursday at Providence Road

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Out of an abundance of caution due to equipment concerns, no girders were set Tuesday night as planned on the new Missouri Route 163 (Providence Road) overpass in Columbia. The installation is now anticipated to take place overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight July 29 and 30, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation anticipate placing the girders for the new Providence Road bridge over Interstate 70. For the safety of drivers, the interstate will narrow to one lane in each direction and rolling roadblocks, brief stoppages coordinated with law enforcement, will be used for westbound traffic. Additionally, the ramp from Missouri Route 763 (Range Line Street) to westbound I-70 is set to be closed each night.

All ramps to and from I-70 at Providence Road are closed. The ramps will remain closed throughout the construction of the new bridge, which is expected to be completed in October.

Motorists are advised to slow down, use extra caution, and follow posted signs and traffic control devices.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

This work is part of one project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program, Improve I-70: Rocheport to Columbia, which will add a third lane of travel in each direction to the 14-mile stretch of I-70 between the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport and approximately U.S. Route 63 in Columbia. This $441 million fixed-cost contract includes new pavement on all three lanes of I-70 and will also make interchange improvements at Route J/O, Midway (Route 40), Stadium Blvd., Business Loop 70, Providence Rd., Rangeline St., and U.S. Route 63.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and governor provides, $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville. For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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