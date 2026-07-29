Revolution Group Founder Ryan Fleischer Ranked #130 on AdvisorHub's 2026 Top 250 RIAs to Watch

Ryan Fleischer Ranked #130 on AdvisorHub's 2026 Top 250 RIAs to Watch

Second consecutive year on the national ranking for the Omaha-based adviser, up from #142 in 2025 and following ThinkAdvisor's 2025 Luminaries CIO of the Year.

Coming in at #130 affirms the commitment we made seven years ago: a platform integrating family-office wealth management, tax and estate planning for founders.” — Ryan Fleischer

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second consecutive appearance on the national ranking for the Omaha-based SEC-registered investment adviser, rising from #142 in the 2025 editionRyan Fleischer, founder and chief investment officer of Revolution Group , an Omaha, Nebraska-based SEC-registered investment adviser serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, has been ranked #130 on AdvisorHub's 2026 Top 250 RIAs to Watch . The placement marks Revolution Group's second consecutive year on the national ranking and a rise from #142 in the 2025 edition.The Top 250 RIAs to Watch is one category within AdvisorHub's annual Advisors to Watch program, which recognizes 1,000 advisors and advisory teams across the United States. The RIA category honors practices that have reached meaningful scale without diminishing the level of service delivered to clients.AdvisorHub evaluates advisors across three areas. Scope of practice considers assets, production, and depth of client service. Growth of practice measures year-over-year change in assets, households and production. Professionalism weighs regulatory record, community involvement, mentorship and team composition. Advisors pay no fees for consideration, and AdvisorHub independently tabulates the results."Moving up within a national ranking is not something a firm can do in a single year," said Fleischer. "It reflects sustained growth in the families we serve, the depth of what we deliver to them and a professional record maintained over time. That is why the second consecutive year means more to us than the first did."National Attention on the Firm's Tax DisciplineThe ranking follows a period of national attention for the Omaha firm. In July 2026, Fleischer was the subject of a ThinkAdvisor question-and-answer feature examining how Revolution Group engineers ongoing tax savings — what the profession calls tax alpha — for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, including business owners, individuals and family offices.Before founding Revolution Group, Fleischer was a portfolio manager for the multibillion-dollar family office of the Hunt family of Dallas.An Integrated Model for Complex WealthRevolution Group was built around a single premise: families with significant wealth are underserved by a collection of disconnected professionals. The firm integrates family office services , investment management, tax strategy, and estate planning within one accountable team.In practice, that means the certified public accountant participates in the planning conversation before decisions are finalized rather than reviewing them afterward, and investment decisions are evaluated against the tax picture, the estate structure and a family's liquidity needs before they are made. For the founders, business owners and multigenerational families the firm serves, that coordination is where durable value is created.Fleischer has described the firm as obsessed with risk management, maintaining more than 20 points of diversification across asset classes including real estate, infrastructure, private equity, structured credit, direct lending, oil and gas, and collectibles, while preparing for systematic risk in periods when diversification alone may not protect a portfolio."We built a platform that integrates family office wealth management, tax optimization and estate planning specifically for founders and their families navigating complex dynamics," said Fleischer. "In an industry that often lacks this level of coordination, we remain focused on rigorous risk management and lasting results for our clients. We especially thank our clients for their confidence and trust."The full 2026 ranking is available at AdvisorHub. Additional detail on the recognition is available at revgroupllc.com.About Revolution GroupRevolution Group, LLC is an Omaha, Nebraska-based firm serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners and family offices. Revolution Capital, LLC, its investment advisory affiliate, is an SEC-registered investment adviser providing investment advisory and family office services. Revolution Tax, LLC provides tax planning and tax preparation services. The firm serves clients nationally from its offices at 17838 Burke Street, Suite 103, Omaha, Nebraska 68118. More information is available at revgroupllc.com.DISCLOSURESRevolution Capital, LLC was ranked as a finalist for AdvisorHub's 2026 edition of the "1,000 Advisors to Watch Ranking." The firm was ranked #130 in the RIA category. Advisors are ranked on a 100-point scale in three categories: scale (relative size of assets, production and quality of service); growth (relative year-over-year change in assets, clients and production); and professionalism (regulatory record, community involvement, mentorship and team makeup). AdvisorHub is responsible for the creation of the survey and the tabulation of the results. Any advisor meeting the minimum criteria may enter, consisting of at least $150 million in assets under management, seven years of experience, and a regulatory record with two or fewer complaints and no significant judgments. No fees are paid by advisors for consideration and AdvisorHub is not compensated in exchange for the rankings. AdvisorHub is fully independent of Revolution Capital, LLC.Revolution Capital, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser and is able to offer advisory services where registered or otherwise available through exemption. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Rankings and recognitions are not indicative of future performance and should not be construed as a guarantee of any particular result, nor as an endorsement by any client. Nothing in this release constitutes investment, tax or legal advice.

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