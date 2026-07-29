GothamIP Announce the Re-Opening of the Mrs. Fields Location at Brea Mall

GothamIP

GothamIP is pleased to announce the upcoming re-opening of the Mrs. Fields location at Brea Mall in Brea, California.

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GothamIP and Its Companies Announce the Re-Opening of the Mrs. Fields Location at Brea MallRe-opening brings the iconic Mrs. Fields brand and its signature baked goods back to the Brea communityGothamIP and its affiliated companies are pleased to announce the upcoming re-opening of the Mrs. Fields location at Brea Mall in Brea, California. The official re-opening date will be announced soon.The re-opening represents an important milestone in GothamIP’s continued expansion and its commitment to investing in recognized consumer brands and community-focused business opportunities. GothamIP’s growing portfolio of brands currently operates more than 20 locations across multiple states, reflecting the company’s continued focus on strategic growth, strong operations, and long-term expansion.Located at Brea Mall, the re-opened Mrs. Fields store will offer the brand’s signature freshly baked cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, and other popular treats. The location is designed to provide local residents, mall employees, shoppers, and visitors with a welcoming destination for everyday desserts, celebrations, corporate gifts, and special occasions.“We are proud to bring the Mrs. Fields experience back to Brea Mall,” said Yousuf Nabi, CEO of GothamIP. “With more than 20 locations across multiple states within our portfolio of brands, this re-opening reflects our continued commitment to building strong businesses, creating local employment opportunities, and delivering products and experiences that customers already know and love.”The re-opening is part of GothamIP’s broader strategy to expand its portfolio through strategic investments, operational development, and partnerships with established brands. GothamIP and its companies remain focused on identifying opportunities that create long-term value while contributing positively to the communities they serve.Details regarding the official re-opening date, special promotions, giveaways, and other celebratory activities will be announced at a later date. Members of the community will be invited to visit the store, meet the team, and enjoy a selection of Mrs. Fields’ signature products.“We look forward to once again becoming an active part of the Brea community and welcoming guests back to the Brea Mall location,” added Nabi. “This is an exciting step for our organization, and we are grateful to everyone who is helping make the re-opening possible.”About GothamIPGothamIP is a diversified business organization focused on strategic growth, brand development, operational excellence, and long-term value creation across its affiliated companies and investments. Through its portfolio of brands, GothamIP operates more than 20 locations across multiple states and continues to pursue disciplined expansion and strong business partnerships across multiple industries.For additional information, visit www.gothamip.com About Mrs. FieldsMrs. Fields is a recognized specialty retailer known for freshly baked cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, and gifting products. Since its founding, the brand has become associated with premium baked treats, celebrations, and memorable customer experiences.Media Contact:Marcia Sevilla, Marketing ManagerEmail: marcia@gothamip.comWebsite: www.gothamip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.