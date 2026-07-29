DNREC to Host Introduction to Living Shorelines Training on Sept. 22 and 23

Participants in a two-day Introduction to Living Shorelines training event (Sept. 22 and 23)

offered by DNREC will make field trips to existing projects/Delaware DNREC photo

Registration Now Open for In-person Event

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host a two-day training event Tuesday Sept. 22 and Wednesday Sept. 23 for anyone interested in an introduction to the development process and components of living shorelines in Delaware. Presented in conjunction with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee, the in-person training event will be held at the DNREC Field Office on Pilottown Road in Lewes, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. each day.

The training focuses on the ecology behind living shorelines and implementing projects based on specific goals. On day one of the training, participants will learn about the causes and kinds of shoreline issues, define the types of living shoreline solutions, and become acquainted with the plants and animals comprising and living in shoreline habitats. Day two of the training will span techniques and applications, an introduction to living shoreline materials, designing for specific goals and a review of project permitting.

Registration for the training and more information about it can be found on the de.gov/DNRECmeetings webpage.

Over the course of the two days, training participants will also experience hands-on activities such as field visits. The training event boasts multiple instructors from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, private consulting firms, and non-profit organizations. DNREC’s participation is represented by the Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program within the Division of Watershed Stewardship.

Living shorelines utilize natural materials like native plants, oyster shells, and biodegradable coconut-fiber coir logs as a barrier against shoreline erosion and flood impacts. Participants will take the first steps in understanding shoreline processes and developing natural shoreline stabilization solutions. Living shorelines are a stable and natural solution to protect coastal communities and serve as important habitat for native plants and animals.

The training is open to scientists, engineers, landscape professionals, government entities, marine contractors, and students. The training registration fee is $35, and coffee, snacks, and lunch are included both days. A training binder with educational materials will also be provided. Space is limited to 24 participants and participation on Sept. 22 and 23 is required to complete the training.

For more information visit the delawarelivingshorelines.org website.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn .

Media Contacts: Alyssa Imprescia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti michael.globetti@delaware.gov

