August: Men's Health

The South Carolina Governor’s Challenge Group is a coalition of Veterans, state agencies/leaders and mental health professionals committed to raising awareness and implementing programs aimed at Veteran suicide prevention.

Every month we will highlight a national health or awareness theme, providing brief information and resources to help Veterans, families, and communities stay informed and connected to important issues affecting their well-being.

According to a national survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic, 72% of men said they would rather do household chores than go to the doctor, while 65% admitted they avoid seeking medical care as long as possible. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 33% of men are less likely than women to see a doctor on a regular basis.

Tell me if you’ve heard this statement before. A married couple goes to the doctor’s office, and the doctor asks the husband why are you here today? His response is “because my wife made me come."

“Men often tell themselves they’re too busy, they feel fine, or they’ll deal with it later,” said Dr. Mark A. Gonzalez, primary care physician with DeTar Medical Group. “The problem is that many serious conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and even certain cancers can develop silently without noticeable symptoms.”

It is widely known and accepted that early detection of a medical condition is very important. Early detection of conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer often means more options and better outcomes.

Despite that, studies continue to show that many men delay, avoid doctor visits and wellness examinations, and ignore symptoms until health problems become serious when compared to women. But why?



Why do some Men Avoid the Doctor?

When experiencing aches and pains, many male service members who served in the military before the 2000s, the message from leaders in charge was to “Suck it up and drive on”. Going to sick call to seek treatment for a medical issue was a sign of weakness and no one wants to be known or labeled as the “weak link” in their unit.

And when your term of service has ended and you are no longer in the military, you hang up the uniform, but you have kept that same old mindset.

You ignore that little ache here or pain there because it was engrained in you to block it out and move on. It is only when your partner or spouse “continues to repeatedly say something to you about it” or you can no longer take the pain do men say okay, I’ll go to the doctor and get this issue looked at.

Some other reasons include:

Pride and stubbornness . Many men believe that acknowledging a problem makes them appear weak or vulnerable. Many also grow up with the expectation that they must be providers, protectors, and self ‑ reliant. Prioritizing everyone else first — partners, children, work — and putting themselves last. This mindset reinforces the idea that “real men tough it out,” even when doing so puts their health at risk.

Cultural beliefs. Cultural differences and belief systems can and do influence a man’s willingness to seek medical care. For several men, medical mistrust is rooted in historical or personal experiences.

The fear or even the possibility of receiving bad news. It’s easier to avoid receiving bad news by ignoring an issue altogether. The adage, “What I don’t know won’t hurt me,” feels comforting in the moment, even though it’s dangerous long‑term. The fear of losing control of one’s life if they receive bad news or diagnosis is quite real.

Inconvenience. Men continue to hold fast to the belief that it’s easier to make an excuse and avoid seeking medical care then to actually go seek medical care (i.e. it’s a hassle, lack of time, or interruption of their work schedules).

Overcoming Hesitation

Men can overcome hesitation of going to the doctor by shifting their mindset. Start to look at it as taking care of your health shows courage and strength, not weakness. You can also think of it as maintenance. Preventive care can help support the ability to keep doing the things that matter most to him. Just like servicing a car, the body needs preventive care to keep running smoothly.

One way is to seek virtual care. There are providers that offer virtual visits, which can help save time and allow you to discuss your concerns from the comfort of your home.

Another way to overcoming hesitation is to lean on your support system. Ask a friend you trust or family member to go with you to your appointment for moral support. Accept the support and encouragement that they are offering you. Support from family members, partners or friends may help make routine care feel easier and more manageable.

Encouraging the Prioritization of Health

Encouraging men to prioritize their health can make a meaningful difference.

Dr. David Rzeszutko, a vice president of medical and clinical operations at Priority Health, says that one way to demystify that office visit is to go in armed with information. Write down any questions that you may have ahead of time so that you can address them in the moment.

Here’s how you can help:

Encourage without pressure. Help them to understand the importance of preventive care

Show patience and kindness

Share positive experiences

Offer to help them find a doctor or go to the doctor with them

Available Resources

Here are some resources available concerning Men’s Health.

Sources

https://www.orlandohealth.com/content-hub/4-reasons-men-avoid-the-doctor-and-why-they-shouldnt

https://www.dignityhealth.org/california/blog/why-do-men-avoid-seeking-medical-help

https://www.wellmedhealthcare.com/patients/healthyliving/habits-wellness/understanding-mens-reluctance-to-see-a-doctor/

DeTar Medical Group