NEBRASKA, July 28 - Contact:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Jim Pillen issued a statement following the passing of the Crete Police Chief Gary Young, Jr.

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued a statement following the passing of the Crete Police Chief Gary Young, Jr. Gov. Pillen offered his deepest sympathies to Young’s family, friends, and the Crete community.

“The selflessness that our police officers show every day when protecting our communities is something I never take for granted. With more than 40 years on the force, Chief Young was engaged and committed to the community he served. By those who knew him, he was an outstanding public servant, whose involvement in Crete extended beyond law enforcement.”

Gov. Pillen said flags will be lowered on the day of Chief Young’s interment. Additional information will be released prior.