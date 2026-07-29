NEBRASKA, July 29 - Contact:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov Pillen: New Report Affirms Nebraska’s Top Ranking Among States

LINCOLN, NE – A new report highlights the best states to live, with Nebraska securing a top spot near the head of the list.

“There is no better place to live, work, and raise a family than here in Nebraska, and this report reflects the incredible strength of our state,” said Gov. Pillen. “We are committed to continuing this momentum and making sure Nebraska remains a national leader for years to come.”

First launched in 2017, the U.S. News and World Report: Best States Rankings measure performance across 71 metrics in eight categories that matter most to Americans including the economy, crime and corrections, infrastructure, natural environment, fiscal stability, healthcare and opportunity. In the latest 2026 rankings, Nebraska earned the 5th overall spot in the nation.

Substantial gains across the Midwest in the economy, healthcare, and natural environment sectors played a major role in the region’s overall rise. Nebraska performed exceptionally well in key categories, ranking third in infrastructure and eighth in fiscal stability.

Nebraska’s infrastructure strength is driven by its large presence as an energy, transportation, and logistics hub. The state ranks third in energy, largely due to the combination of grid reliability, renewable energy generation, and affordable public power. In addition, Nebraska is a central hub for transportation thanks to its high-quality roads, well-maintained bridges, and short commute times.

“States that ranked highly in the 2026 Best States rankings have demonstrated exceptional leadership in working toward a prosperous future for their citizens,” said U.S. News Executive Chairman & CEO Eric Gertler. “By excelling in pivotal areas like healthcare, education and modern infrastructure, these top-performing states are proving that targeted policy and smart investments are the true catalysts for long-term opportunity and success.”

Nebraska continues to build on its success in creating an environment focused on growing, attracting, and retaining top talent – reinforcing the state’s positioning as: open for business.