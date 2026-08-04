Dîner en Blanc Returns to Washington, D.C. for Its 11th Edition, Honoring Its Parisian Origins on August 29

Dîner en Blanc - Washington Logo Diner en Blanc, Washington DC 2025-Jared Siskin photography Dîner en Blanc, Washington DC, 2021 - Eric Vitale Photography

A global tradition of elegance, community, and the hue that sparks human connection in the nation’s capital

Over the past decade, this extraordinary event has brought together people from all walks of life to share in the joy of good food and unforgettable moments, united by the simple gift of community.” — Kaitlin Latonick, co-host of Dîner en Blanc – Washington

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For centuries, the color white has symbolized purity, celebration, renewal, and a sense of belonging across cultures. Modern psychologists define this as “enclothed cognition,” the concept that our attire influences not only how the world perceives us, but how we perceive ourselves. On Saturday, August 29, 2026, thousands of Washingtonians will embody this idea as they gather at a secret location for the 11th edition of Dîner en Blanc-Washington, D.C ., universally adorned in crisp, monochromatic ensembles. Phase 3 of ticket sales, which welcomes new guests, is now open. Get tickets at www.washington.DinerEnBlanc .com.What began in 1988 as François Pasquier's vision for an exclusive gathering of friends in Paris for an elegant picnic at a secret location, where everyone must arrive clad in white. It has since expanded into a global phenomenon, celebrated in over 120 cities across 40 countries. The event has captivated tastemakers, celebrities, diplomats, and cultural enthusiasts, transforming iconic public spaces into elegant al-fresco dining environments. More than just a color, white is imbued with intention, becoming a unifying expression of elegance, curiosity, and human connection that transforms thousands of individual guests into a cohesive community. This year, it returns to its origins with the theme "Une Soirée Parisienne, La Belle Époque," honoring the elegance, romance, and reinvention of Paris's golden era. Rather than a single-night event, the celebration now unfolds gradually during summer and fall, a rolling wave of Belle Époque elegance carried from Paris to Washington and beyond. Each location hosts its own evening, contributing to a shared world story that reflects each city's unique character.In the District, this story has become deeply personal. Since introducing the concept eleven years ago, Linda Davis, Kaitlin Latonick, and Bryer Davis of The Davis Group have cultivated the event from an intimate gathering into one of the region's most anticipated social milestones. Operating as a family-run production in a landscape often dominated by large-scale corporate interests, their thoughtful stewardship has seen the Washington D.C. waitlist swell to nearly 85,000 hopeful guests. This massive engagement speaks not to exclusivity for its own sake, but to the value of the experience itself: when guests arrive, they are instantly woven into a cohesive community, thousands of individuals united for one evening by a shared palette and a singular purpose.“Dîner en Blanc has become a beloved tradition in this city,” said Kaitlin Latonick, co-host of Dîner en Blanc – Washington. “Over the past decade, this extraordinary event has brought together people from all walks of life to share in the joy of good food, great company, and unforgettable moments, united by the simple gift of community, all while celebrating our nation's capital.”As with every edition, the location remains a guarded secret until the moment of arrival, when event leaders escort guests from designated departure points. Attendees bring their own tables, chairs, and gourmet picnics, creating an open-air dining room that transforms public landscapes into magical spaces under the stars. The evening will feature programming that highlights the capital’s distinct cultural heritage, including the city's legendary Go-Go sound, adding an unmistakably local rhythm to this international tradition. In keeping with a strict commitment to sustainability, the event operates under a "leave no trace" policy. Past editions have graced the city’s most storied landmarks, including The Fields at RFK, the heart of Pennsylvania Avenue at the base of the U.S. Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, and the atrium outside the Kennedy Center. This year’s edition will debut a stunning new venue set to dazzle attendees once more.To be part of this unforgettable experience, guests are invited to join the Washington, D.C Fan List at washington.dinerenblanc.com. For real-time updates and announcements, follow the event on Facebook at DinerEnBlanc.Washington and on Instagram at @dinerenblancdc.About The Davis Group, LLCSince 2014, The Davis Group, LLC has produced Dîner en Blanc – Washington, D.C., alongside events in New York City, Boston, and Charleston. Known for executing high-touch experiential events, The Davis Group brings a blend of logistical precision and creative vision to every project. More information can be found at thedavisgroupllc.com.About Le Diner en BlancDiner en Blanc is more than an event—it’s a global cultural phenomenon that brings friends, old and new, together to celebrate life, food, fashion, and community with a touch of mystery and a sense of spontaneity. Elegantly dressed in white, guests gather at a secret location for a chic, mass picnic, bringing their own tables, chairs, and gourmet baskets. The location remains undisclosed until the very moment of arrival, creating a sense of anticipation and delight. Over the course of the evening, attendees dine, dance, and reconnect with the finer things in life, all while sharing an unforgettable, magical experience in some of their city’s most iconic public spaces.Today, Diner en Blanc has grown into an international movement, celebrated cumulatively over its history in more than 120 cities across 40 countries. While Diner en Blanc International is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, each event is hosted locally by passionate organizers who bring their own flair to the original Parisian concept. Together, these gatherings unite communities worldwide in a celebration of gourmet cuisine, extraordinary entertainment, and the joy of connection. For more info, photos, and videos from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.

Diner en Blanc - Washington DC 2025, Official Video

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