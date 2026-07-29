GAP Spray Park to Reopen on Thursday, July 30

Granville County will reopen the spray park at the Granville Athletic Park (GAP) on Thursday, July 30. The spray park was closed by park staff on June 15 due to the ongoing historic drought conditions affecting North Carolina, with some of the most severe impacts affecting central and southern Granville County. Since the spray park closure, county officials have monitored drought conditions and local water levels, which have slowly improved throughout July. Based on data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on July 21, all of Granville County was removed from the most severe “exceptional drought” category. Over the past eight days, Granville County has received several additional inches of precipitation, and we anticipate continued improvement in Granville’s drought status in the weekly NOAA data that will be released later this week.

All water service at the GAP comes from a private water supply. Park staff will continue monitoring water levels to ensure that fields and all other facilities at the GAP are able to be properly maintained, and we hope not to have any further interruptions to park services or amenities.

The GAP spray park is open daily to the public, with free admission, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The spray park is also available for private rental from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The spray park will close for the season after Labor Day (Monday, September 7).

The GAP is located south of Oxford at 4615 Belltown Road and is open daily from dawn to dusk. Visit this page for more information or to reserve park facilities.