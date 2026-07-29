Tourism Development Authority Special Called Meeting Notice - August 5, 2026
The Granville County Tourism Development Authority Board will hold a special called meeting on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Granville County Economic Development Office located at 310 Williamsboro Street, Oxford.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the transition strategy for the Tourism Director position.
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