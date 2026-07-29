Michael W. Smith Joins Daniel and the Fiery Furnace as Executive Producer Ahead of its September Theatrical Release

Moved by the Film's Message & Inspired by Son Tyler Michael Smith's Score, Michael W. Smith Joins Ahead of the Film's September 18, 2026 Theatrical Release

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EKKL Entertainment announced today that legendary Christian music artist Michael W. Smith has joined the upcoming biblical epic Daniel and the Fiery Furnace as an executive producer after being deeply moved by the film's powerful message of faith, courage, and unwavering conviction. Smith's decision to join the project was also inspired by the work of his son, composer Tyler Michael Smith, whose sweeping original score helped bring the film's emotional and spiritual journey to life.Written and directed by award-winning filmmakers The Kooman Brothers, Matthew and Daniel (She Has a Name), Daniel and the Fiery Furnace stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Elijah Alexander (The Chosen). Produced by The Kooman Brothers, Travis Mann (Reagan, I Can Only Imagine), Mena Massoud, and now Executive Producer Michael W. Smith, the film will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on September 18, 2026.Daniel and the Fiery Furnace is an epic live-action biblical drama that brings the origin story of the prophet Daniel to life against the backdrop of exile in Babylon. As Daniel rises within a powerful and unforgiving empire, a ruthless king issues a decree demanding absolute worship under penalty of death. When three faithful men—Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego—refuse to bow, they choose to be cast into a blazing furnace rather than betray their God. In the face of impossible odds, their defiance ignites a miracle that is seen around the world.“The story of Daniel is a powerful reminder that God is faithful, even in the fire. This is a story that needed to be told, and I'm grateful that the Kooman Brothers stepped up to the challenge. Their vision to tell Daniel’s story with authenticity is something that hasn’t been done on this scale, and it’s an honor to be a part. My hope is that this film encourages audiences to stand firm in their faith and trust God's presence through every season,” said Michael W. Smith.“We are deeply honoured to partner with Michael W. Smith, a living legend whose music has shaped generations of believers, including ourselves as filmmakers. It’s awesome to stand together with Daniel and the Fiery Furnace to tell one of Scripture’s greatest stories,” said the Kooman Brothers.About Michael W. Smith (Executive Producer)Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 40+ years. During his storied career, he’s written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been bestowed with three GRAMMYAwards, 45+ Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and has sold more than 15 million albums. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. He has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope, and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International.About EKKL EntertainmentEKKL Entertainment is a premium faith-and-family entertainment company and trusted home for quality stories, authentic voices, and meaningful experiences. A first of its kind fully connected destination founded by entertainment pioneer Michael Scott in partnership with Willie and Korie Robertson and Zach Dasher, EKKL brings together theatrical releases, a curated streaming library, podcasts, daily devotionals, community, commerce, travel benefits, and live experiences in one connected destination. Named for the Greek word ekklesia, meaning a gathering of people around what matters most, EKKL is designed to meet audiences in the everyday rhythms of life with entertainment rooted in heart, humor, hope, and meaning. EKKL’s upcoming theatrical releases include Kevin D. Sepe’s redemption drama Elijah Peel, and the epic live-action biblical drama Daniel and the Fiery Furnace starring Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Elijah Alexander (The Chosen); the streaming platform has a library of more than 350 films and series, alongside podcasts reaching more than 125 million annual downloads and 30 million social media followers. For more information, visit EKKL.com Media Contact:Elena Russell-Navaelena.russell-nava@EKKL.com310.709.2977Falco Ink.Kirsten Nolan, KirstenNolan@falcoink.comSophia Clements, SophiaClements@falcoink.com212.445.7100

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