ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the following judicial appointments: Randal “Randy” M. McGinley to the Superior Court of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable W. Kendall Wynne, Jr.; and Brent C. Carter to the State Court of Candler County, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable J. Kendall Gross.

Randal “Randy” M. McGinley has served as the District Attorney of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit since 2020. He began his legal career as an Assistant District Attorney in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in 2011 and was appointed Chief Assistant District Attorney in 2017.

McGinley previously served as the President, Vice President, and Secretary of the District Attorneys’ Association of Georgia. In 2025, his fellow district attorneys named him the District Attorney of the Year. He was appointed to the State Child Fatality Review Panel by Governor Kemp and to the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission by Lt. Governor Burt Jones, where he currently serves as the Chairman of the Investigative Panel.

McGinley earned a bachelor’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Juris Doctor from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law. He and his wife have two young daughters and live in Walton County.

Brent C. Carter is a partner at the law firm of CarterFranklin, LLP, primarily focusing on personal injury cases. He currently serves as the Solicitor-General for the State Court of Candler County and previously served as the Chief Magistrate Judge of Candler County. He has served the citizens of Candler County in various legal and judicial capacities since 2005.

Carter earned a bachelor’s degree from Mercer University and a Juris Doctor from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law.

Carter and his wife, Candace, reside in Metter with their three children.