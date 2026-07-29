2026 Falmouth Road Race information

The Falmouth Road Race will be Sunday, August 16, 2026. This event severely affects operations on the Martha's Vineyard route, so please plan carefully if you are traveling that morning. This year's race starts one hour earlier than past years, so please read carefully for new details.

While no trips are canceled on the day of the road race, access to the Woods Hole Terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 7 a.m. and closed completely from 7 a.m. until about 9 a.m., or until the last runner is out. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.

Customers departing Woods Hole must arrive at the terminal no later than 7 a.m. if they are on one of the following trips with a vehicle or if they are trying to travel as a passenger:

7 a.m. (arriving in Vineyard Haven at 7:45 a.m.)

7:40 a.m. (arriving in Vineyard Haven at 8:25 a.m.)

8:15 a.m. (arriving in Vineyard Haven at 9 a.m.)

8:45 a.m. (arriving in Oak Bluffs at 9:30 a.m.)

All inbound vehicles will be stopped at Woods Hole Road and Harbor Hill Road to be screened by the Falmouth Police Department. Vehicles without a Steamship Authority vehicle reservation will be denied access to the ferry terminal.

Please have a copy of your email confirmation to present to the Falmouth Police Department.

The last bus to the terminal will leave the Thomas B. Landers Road lot at 6:25 a.m. The last bus from the Palmer Avenue lot will leave at 6:40 a.m.

Note for customers who end up missing their boats due to the road closures: you should head to the Woods Hole Terminal as soon as Woods Hole Road is open, and the terminal will work to get the customers on the next available space possible. If you choose to change your reservation times you will then lose the option to get on the next possible available time. This only applies to the above-listed boat times!

Customers departing Martha’s Vineyard on the following trips will not be able to leave the Woods Hole Terminal property until the roads reopen at approximately 9 a.m.:

6:35 a.m. from Vineyard Haven (arriving in Woods Hole at 7:20 a.m.)

7 a.m. from Vineyard Haven(arriving in Woods Hole at 7:45 a.m.)

7:40 a.m. from Oak Bluffs (arriving in Woods Hole at 8:25 a.m.)

8:15 a.m. from Vineyard Haven(arriving in Woods Hole at 9 a.m.)

For more information: